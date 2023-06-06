“I love seeing the ‘I Am. You Are. We Are.’ stories every week. It puts something positive in the media rather than the negative that we always see.” – Simphi Lenover
Simphi Lenover was not a born and raised Danville native; she was born in Santa Ana, CA. She lived there with her two parents until she was five years old and her father decided to go back to his roots of Danville. Simphi married her husband, Dave Lenover, in 1991 and they are celebrating 33 years June 8! She had two daughters that are graduates of DHS, Abbi and Lesli. Abbi is married with two teens whom Simphi loves to go visit and watch their sporting events at least twice a week. Lesli is engaged and is getting married in September of this year. Simphi says, “I am so proud to see my girls go and explore the world and build families.”
She graduated from Oakwood High School and went to work at CCMSI part-time until 1983, when she eventually transitioned into a full-time career there. Simphi may not have gone to college directly following high school; however, she went back in 2007 and took classes at DACC and EIU. She earned her Bachelors of Science with a focus in Organizational and Professional Development in 2014. It may have taken her a while, but she never gave up on herself.
In 1991, Simphi started working with a risk management program called Township Officials of Illinois Risk Management Association and was the account manager from 2005 until she retired in 2021. Simphi remarks, “Even though I am retired I have found things to keep me busy.” Simphi still works part-time at CCMSI as a consultant, but she only goes in two and a half days a month and she also works at Escape Day Spa when they need a receptionist.
Simphi has always loved to volunteer, noting “I have a volunteer’s heart. If I can give back, I will. Volunteering is something that brings me happiness.” While her children were at DHS she was on the PTA, Athletic Boosters, and Choral Music Boosters. She is the treasurer at Vermilion Heights Christian Church, does fundraising for the YMCA, has been a volunteer at The United Way since 2006, and has been on the Board of Directors since 2012. She was even the Campaign Chair in 2014 and 2015. She was a Board member of the A.L. Webster Foundation from 2016-2021. Now she is on the Board for Crosspoint Human Services as a way of continuing to give back to the community. Simphi is also a volunteer at the Fischer Theater, saying, “I love seeing people come in and look around in awe of the building’s beauty.”
In her free time, Simphi enjoys reading books by Kristen Hannah, going on kayaking trips with her girlfriends, partaking in yoga classes by Merrit Spicer, and glamping in her vintage Airstream camper. She says, “We have so many cool local businesses in Danville.” Simphi enjoys going to Obsidian coffee, Lovin Cup Food Truck, Big Thorn Farm and Brewery, and Café 13! She enjoys trying the new business that pop up in Danville because it is making the city a better place.
Simphi Lenover is a bright light in the city; she is able to find the positives in everything around her and enjoys living life with the people around her. It is safe to say that Simphi tries and succeeds at making her mark on Danville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.