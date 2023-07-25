Tigers can often represent strength, courage, perseverance, and leadership. Seth Miller is a great representation of these qualities and more. Seth has been nominated for his great work in the community and his amazing role as the superintendent of Westville School district. Westville School District just happens to be the home of the Tigers, so it would only make sense that Seth would be their fearless leader!
Seth is a husband, a father, a superintendent, and one heck of a great guy! He has been married to his lovely wife Jessica for 20 years, they have 4 daughters, and one dog (yes, she is a girl too!). He and his family are in the stage of life where they are always on the go, but they try to hold onto each other, their church, and their passions as they keep moving ahead. He feels very blessed to have a wife and daughters who are patient, loving, and supportive.
Although not originally from Vermilion County, Seth has made it his home. He moved here from Du Quoin, IL in 1998 to work as an English teacher at Oakwood High School. In 2004 he was hired at Westville High School as the assistant principal. In 2007 he moved into the assistant superintendent position and in 2015 he began his position as the superintendent of Westville School District. His districts mission statement is also his “why”; “Engage-Educate-Empower…for lives of purpose.” As an educator he wants to connect with students to let them know that they are valued – he wants kids to be excited about school. His primary mission is to educate children – teach them to relate to others and to reason for themselves so they are empowered to apply their learning in life. Ultimately, the vision is that every student understands they have value and a unique contribution to make in the world – they have purpose.
Seth explained that his move to Westville and Vermilion County has been nothing short of a complete blessing. It has provided him with a wife, a family, a profession, and a safe community to raise his children. He has been fortunate enough to learn and grow from some great mentors and friends along the way; Tim Lee, Guy Goodlove, Jim Owens and Aaron Hird. Living here has also allowed him to serve on several boards such as Vermilion Advantage, Step Up, Vermilion Association of Special Education, HPS, and Eastern Illinois University Rural School Initiative. He also enjoys volunteering through his church, Second Church of Christ, and watching his girls play volleyball.
Thank you, Seth Miller, for being a tiger. You have used your strength, courage, perseverance, and leadership to help shape the lives of our youth and make our community a better place. Thank you for choosing to make Vermilion County your home!
