Sonnia Schroeder is committed to continuing to learn and grow so that she can better serve her clients at Illume Wellness Center in Danville.
She is a holistic mental health therapist, yoga instructor, nutritionist and more.
“I want to treat the whole person and see lasting results for people,” she said.
She is committed to her career and has 2000+ hours of practical experience as a Licensed Certified Professional Counselor, a second bachelor’s degree in nutrition, Holistic Board Certification through the National Association of Nutrition Professionals and is currently studying Bio-Energetic Synchronization Technique at the Morter Health Institute. She is so thankful for the influence of Dr. Sue Morter and says it is changing her life and the very way that she lives out her own days.
“Everything is energy. Our environments are a direct reflection of our energy. I have seen so many people stuck in believing that they cannot grow out of their circumstances. I believe that people can live their lives to the fullest,” she said. “Many people live as if life happens to us, but really, life happens for us – to become our authentic selves.”
She is truly committed to helping others in whatever way they need help, which is why she has diversified her practice so much.
Before her time at Illume, Sonnia was a stay at home mom for 13 years with her two girls who are now 17 and 18. She then worked at V.A.S.E. as a Special Education professional, and loved her job there teaching and guiding the children.
She is a proud Danville High School parent and is an avid volunteer with show choir and band, and is the chair of the coffee house committee for the Midwest Classic. When she finds time, she loves to perform with and support Danville Light Opera, and you can catch her in Hunchback of Notre Dame in November!
Sonnia has lived here since she was a teenager and she says she loves Danville because her family is here, but also because there is a group of people here making Danville grow.
“Complaining begets more complaining. Gratitude begets gratitude. If you look around, beauty, growth and progress are all happening right here,” she said. She lives a life of service to this community with an attitude of gratitude.
Sonnia, we thank you for continuing to learn and bring that knowledge to Danville to help us continue to heal and grow.
Thank you for your commitment to seeking knowledge and experience to help others grow in their circumstances. You are a bright and healing light.
