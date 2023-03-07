Tell me about yourself:
My name is Roxy Reed and I’m a Speech Language Pathologist. I also care for and raise all the animals on my therapy ranch along with my teenage daughter, Izzy. We own Blue Heron Ranch and Retreat Center, as well as “Roxy’s House,” the not for profit that serves children with special needs through animal-assisted therapy that is housed on the ranch. We host barn dances, company picnics, corporate retreats, yoga and healing retreats, weddings, birthday parties, and other gatherings. The proceeds from Blue Heron Ranch events directly benefit the children served at Roxy’s House.
Tell me about your family:
I have two daughters, Lexy (20) and Izzy (16). Lexy is a sophomore at University of Illinois Champaign and Izzy is a junior at Heritage High School. Izzy and I live on our 9-acre therapy ranch now and we rely on each other to care for all 20 of our animals as well as the property care and maintenance. The animals on our ranch are also our family. We have three potbelly pigs, three alpacas, three chickens, two peacocks, seven barn cats and two house dogs.
Have you always lived in Vermilion County?
I grew up in Vermilion County. I attended college at Northern Illinois University, then went to Nashville, Tennessee to work at Vanderbilt Hospital in the traumatic brain injury unit. … After several years there, I moved to Chicago to work with inner city preschoolers who were speech and language delayed. I split my time between the Children’s Place on Humbolt, a preschool for children with the AIDS virus, and other preschools with low socioeconomic and at-risk children. … After 14 years away, my husband and I returned to Danville to raise our children.
Did you go to school here?
I went to Danville High School, then I attended DACC, then on to Northern Illinois University where I received a bachelor’s degree in communicative disorders and a master’s degree in speech language pathology.
What made you either stay here, or move here?
I returned to Danville with my husband after living in a few big cities when my daughter was nine months old. I knew it was time to come home and raise my family here. I absolutely love Danville. I wanted my children to know their family. I knew we could make a difference and I really feel we did that. We lived in Danville for 16 years and on our ranch in Homer for 4 years. While we’re still in Vermilion County, we are on the county line and are able to serve both Vermilion and Champaign County families.
What jobs have you had, and have currently?
After returning to Danville, I opened a small traveling speech therapy private practice serving low-income children. I partnered with Head Start and provided services for all of Vermilion County at Head Start sites. Later, I opened a private practice on Gilbert Street. … I needed to move my private practice to the country. I wanted to focus on nature-based therapy and animal-assisted therapy. Less than a year later, we found our current property in Homer that had an 11,000 square foot pole barn that was wheelchair and amtryke accessible! … The property was in disarray and we got to work building the therapy clinic inside the barn, building fences, cleaning up the neglected property, and learning how to live on a farm. I took classes on alpaca care and animal husbandry and finally I was able to open as a private therapy practice. Eventually, it became clear we needed community support and volunteers to help serve children and families and fund the care and shelter of our therapy animals. … I organized and founded a not for profit, “Roxy’s House.” We will officially open for speech therapy next month, April of 2023. I am certified in Natural Language Acquisition, a specific treatment approach for people on the autism spectrum. This treatment approach, along with animal-assisted therapy, have become the answer to incredible gains and understanding of autism therapy that I have always felt was missing. The animals have a wisdom that often surpasses my 25 years of experience as a speech language pathologist. We plan to expand to physical and occupational therapy in the future.
What volunteer opportunities do you participate in?
This year, we hosted the 2nd annual Magical Country Christmas in the barn. We decked the barn out for Christmas with over 20 trees, and thousands of lights. We were able to raise funds to begin our first official year as a not for profit. Children and families came for the Santa dance party, walked the alpacas, made alpaca fiber ornaments, and enjoyed hot chocolate and a treat.
If I’m not working on the ranch, I’m volunteering with AMBUCS or other non-profits. If I’m not in a therapy session, I’m cleaning a stall or the chicken coop. Our family has learned what hard work really is, and a wholesome lifestyle in the country is a life worth living.
Anything else you’d like to add?
With each new step, the risks are always accompanied by soul-wrenching fear. Working in Chicago’s inner city in high drug-trafficking neighborhoods, opening my private practice in Danville, founding a not for profit, “Roxy’s House,” beginning animal-assisted speech therapy, or opening Blue Heron Ranch and Retreat Center. Each time, there is the looming fear of failure just over my right shoulder. I always try to go forward anyway, and it is always bumpy and imperfect. I teach my girls that when your heart is singing, your knees may also be trembling. Try to listen to your heart and ignore the knees. Amazing things can happen! We are so excited to open the event center and therapy next month. It seems I’ve been preparing for this for a lifetime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.