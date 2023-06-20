“Work. Volunteer. Sleep. Repeat.” is exactly how Robert Sloan describes his day-to-day life.
Robert Sloan is a Danville native and Danville High School graduate. He owns and runs Anker florist in Downtown Danville and is also a manager at Jockos. He absolutely loves the small town atmosphere of Danville and the big city resources that we get to enjoy. The community that he has surrounded himself with is one of a kind; full of volunteers and people with the best intentions and kind hearts. Two of those people are his mom and dad. His mom works at Anker and his dad is a plumber in Danville. His parents inspire him to give back to the community in every way and have shown him how to live with open hearts.
Robert says, “I have a lot of compassion for people and I enjoy doing things to create those warm and fuzzy memories for people in Danville.” Robert is a steering committee member of the Festival of Trees and Balloons over Vermilion. He has been decorating a tree since he was 16 years old for the Festival of Trees and says, “I always try to make a tree that will put a smile on someone’s face.”
Robert has been a part of the Boy Scouts of America since he was six years old, and now he is a summer camp volunteer and he primarily works in the kitchen area. Something people may not know about Robert is that he loves to cook, so being in the kitchen during camp is a favorite of his. He is also a board member of the VC Pride Coalition, which gives LGBTQIA+ members in Vermilion County a voice and a place to belong. “I am excited to see where the coalition goes and how many people will feel safer in the area because of it.” VC Pride Coalition hosted the first annual Danville Pride event in the beginning of June for pride month.
Anker Florist is a family business. Robert’s grandparents opened the doors in 1985. The shop is one of the oldest businesses in Danville and has always been in the family. Robert is a third generation florist and obtained the shop in 2016. Since he is so busy, I asked him if he had any hobbies and Robert replied, “Why have hobbies when your work is your hobby?” Led by Robert’s heart of service to the community, Anker Florist encourages good work through donations to non-profit groups and organizations. Robert enjoys everything he does and loves the people he works with. With all of the volunteer work and two jobs, he feels his reward is being able to give back and make people smile. For Robert, that is enough.
