“Rob and Robin Golden strive to make Vermilion County a better place to live and raise a family.” This couple and family come highly recommended as this week’s IYW honoree.
Rob Golden was born and raised in Bismarck while his wife, Robin, moved here in her seventh-grade year. From there, they started dating in high school when they were 14 and 15 and now are married with three kids and raising their family in the same community in which they grew up in.
An uncle spearheaded the Bismarck Youth Wrestling program, and the couple grew up working the events they would host. They continued to work with that organization well past high school. Once the uncle quit coaching in 2014, their sons starting wrestling, and the couple joined the board and started to take a leadership role in the organization.
Being involved in the Bismarck Wresting organization paved the way for other ways to serve the community. Rob serves with the Bismarck Men’s Club and Robin with the BHES Parents Club as well as other community efforts.
The couple advocates for parents being involved in their children’s school experiences and walk the walk in doing so. “At the end of the day, we want to make the world a better place. Even if it is our three humans at a time.”
“It really does take a village to raise your kids, and Vermilion County shows up to do just that. Teamwork makes the dream work. We really couldn’t do what we do without family and friends. Everyone has their worth. It’s simply great people who raise their kids together. The more positive adult influence that are in a child’s life the better.”
Thank you, Rob and Robin, for teaching your kids, and kids in the community the “Golden Rule”.
