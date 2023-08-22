With school in full swing, I would like to encourage you to take a moment to reflect on your time as a student. During this time of reflection, I am sure there are a couple of teachers/administrators that stand out amongst the others. For better or worse, educators have a huge influence on our lives. Statistics from Zippia show that the average teacher will impact more than 3,000 students throughout the course of their career. 83% of students say a teacher helped improve their confidence and self esteem and 75% of students say they see their teachers as mentors and role models.
Today we honor Nicole Lapenas, Oakwood Grade School Principal, for being a true role model and an incredible mentor to her staff and students. Nicole has spent 16 of her 20 years in education in the Oakwood School District. She explained when you do something you love it isn’t considered work. Nicole aspires to be a safe place for children. She wants to be the person they can trust, learn from, and look up to. She also wants to provide an environment where they are excited and encouraged to learn.
When Nicole began her career in teaching, she never wanted to leave the classroom. Being an administrator was not in the plans until she met her own mentor, Jean Neal. Jean’s compassion and empathy for the children, paired with her passion for her job was a true inspiration. Watching and learning from Jean made Nicole want to do more. She went back to school and received the credentials needed to move forward. She now has been an administrator for 10 years and loves it! She also loves the fact that she has been in education so long, that some of her students are now teachers too!
Outside of work Nicole can be found spending time with her 13-year-old daughter Madelyn. She and Madelyn live in Westville. They love the small-town vibe and all the amazing people. She explained that the great thing about both Westville and Oakwood is that everyone in the community takes care of each other. If there is a need, everyone is reaching out to get it taken care of. The genuine, caring, empathetic people that make up Vermilion County really warms her heart and makes her proud to call this place home. Nicole also enjoys playing pool (she competed in the Las Vegas World Pool Championship), karaoke, and going to concerts. Her favorite concert would have to be Eric Church and she cannot wait to see Pink in November!
During our interview, I quickly realized why Nicole was nominated. I was able to meet her at the school and what a great experience that was. Everyone I encountered was friendly, the halls were filled with happy students and caring teachers. Nicole was placed in the hallway providing guidance wherever she was needed. The inviting and uplifting atmosphere is a true testament to Nicole’s leadership. She makes you feel comfortable from the moment you meet her. Her smile lights up the room and her kind words warm your soul. Thank you, Nicole Lapenas, for your amazing work. You are a great leader, role model and mentor. Thank you for being a true Vermilion County blessing.
