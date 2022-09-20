Being a Child and Family Advocate for the Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center was a dream job for Jonathan Munoz. Now, not only does he get to live his dream every day, but he also chooses to dig deeper into the community where he is planting his roots.
Jonathan’s father came from Mexico and met his mother in Texas. His dad found a job in Fairmount, Illinois and they have been here ever since. Jonathan says a lot of his work ethic comes from detasseling since he was a young kid – only 10 years old. His family still runs detasseling crews as well as own and operate the El Patron food truck in Georgetown.
At the young age of 23, Jonathan chooses to build his life here in Vermilion County with his fiancée, Audrey, and their son, Mateo (who will be one this week). A Danville native and the youngest of five siblings, Jonathan moved to Georgetown in 2007 after his family’s house burnt down in Danville. He graduated from Georgetown/Ridge Farm High School in 2017, joined the Army and attended school at the University of Illinois.
The end of his college career came with the beginning of the pandemic, and Jonathan found himself figuring out how to maneuver graduation. While dealing with the new world of COVID-19 and trying to finish school, he found out his girlfriend was pregnant and immediately knew he wanted to be closer to family. He is proud of “overcoming the world being flipped upside down” and graduated in 2021. After college, he interviewed for the brand new, up and coming Child Advocacy Center in Danville with Brooke Ferber. “I fell in love with the job title and what I could do with this position.”
Jonathan’s face lights up when asked about his job. “I love the wrap around services we are able to provide for kids – especially ones coming from child abuse. The resources in this community are so good at partnering to create the services for those in need.”
Jonathan is also an avid volunteer. You can often see him at the many Downtown Danville events or with AMBUCS as well as a member of Class 33 of Leadership Tomorrow for Vermilion Advantage. “It’s an amazing experience to volunteer; getting to meet different people in the community and having fun while doing it never gets boring. I love seeing the smiles on the faces of the people you are affecting.”
Jonathan loves the resources that benefitted his fiancée, Audrey, during her pregnancy with their son and the community that continues to be there for his young family. They enjoy the people in Vermilion County, as well as the parks and locally owned businesses.
Thank you, Jonathan, for choosing Vermilion County and the people who live here.
