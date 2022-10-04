Annie Monyok was born and raised in Vermilion County. Her mother is from the area and her dad was a Hyster-Yale transplant.
Annie is a graduate of Catlin High School and still resides there with her husband and two sons.
She talks about growing up in small town, USA: “My family developed a subdivision, and we all grew up together. Even those of them who are not blood are family. You knew that any of the parents at any time could feed you or yell at you.”
Annie started dating her now husband, George, when she was a sophomore in high school. She attended school in Iowa, got engaged as a junior, and the young couple started making plans for their future. “I never envisioned living anywhere else. The blueprint wasn’t anywhere else. Catlin is home – it’s really that simple.”
While Annie had job offers in other communities, she decided to accept an internship at Thyssen Krupp with a little help from her Uncle Pat and the late Vermilion Advantage CEO, Vickie Haugen. She started as the Human Resources Intern and quickly moved up to Training Administrator and then a Staffing Recruiter. Then after having her first son, she returned from leave to an offer for the Human Resources Manager at the young age of 24. She eventually became the head of Human Resources and Occupational Development where she worked for seven years.
A few years into her career, Annie attended a training and got inspired.
“No one had ever coached me like that,” she said. “I got hooked on it. I started studying it and practicing it in the work place – teaching and coaching leaders. I felt like I could offer that support in a special way.”
Annie started Monyok Leadership and used all of her TK vacation time to do trainings and workshops. Then it was time to go out on her own.
“I left, I cried, but they were so supportive. They let me work part-time until I could build my business up,” she said. “I could not have asked for better support. They were cheerleaders for me – that is what this community does.”
Annie currently is the treasurer on the United Way of Danville Area board, on the Danville Library Foundation board, a member of Noon Rotary and the Ladies of Catlin.
“By design, there is a lot of responsibility as a board member – I want to be able to support the organizations I serve.” Annie also participates in The Consult at the Danville Public Library and is the facilitator of Vermilion Advantage’s Leadership Tomorrow.
“Leadership Tomorrow is so important to me. It allowed me to be involved in so many other things in this community. I wouldn’t have got out of my comfort zone without that, and now I get to lead it,” she said. “I love seeing our students out in the community – it’s very impactful. We are doing a good thing by making them engage in the community.”
“I love that wherever I show up, for whatever reason, it always feels like home. Vermilion County people are cut differently. People are generous and giving, and that makes us special.”
Annie loves the parks and the outdoor activities that Vermilion County offers. She loves to garden and dig in the dirt, and she finds comfort in sharing her vegetables with her family and friends.
Thank you, Annie, for serving our community in such a special way and for being such a special part of what makes up our network.
For more information about Monyok Leadership, visit www.monyokleadership.com.
