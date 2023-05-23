“I want to live a long, happy life. I want to look back at my life and see that I did something good.” –Merrit Spicer
Merrit is a Danville native; she was born and raised in the city, and only left for a couple of years when she studied ultrasound in Indianapolis. She went to Cannon Elementary and East Park Junior High, finally graduating in 1984 from Danville High School. When they tore Cannon Elementary down she saved a couple of bricks because her grandfather laid the first and last brick of that building. Merrit loves living in Danville and is not planning to leave although she has grandbabies in Houston that she loves to visit. She says, “I love my local friends and family too much and I would constantly miss them.”
Merrit has been married for 35 years and has two children, a son that is an optometrist in Houston, and a daughter that teaches special education at Danville schools. She is so proud that her kids are in helping professions. Her son is married with two kids of his own, and Merrit goes to visit them every three months. One of her reasons for being as active is her grandkids. She wants to be able to crawl around with them and chase them around the park. Merrit says, “I wouldn’t be able to have the things I have or do the things I do without my family. I am so grateful for my entire family and how supportive they have been throughout my life.”
Merrit owned and instructed dance at Roselawn Dance by Merrit. Because she grew up in competitive dance, she loved to introduce the art to others as well. While she owned and operated her small dance school, she was also an ultrasound tech at the VA in Danville. Once Merrit decided that she wanted to retire in September of 2022, she sold the school and left the VA. Merrit masterfully planned this because her favorite month is September stating, “It is my favorite song by my favorite band, Earth, Wind, and Fire.” Now she is retired, but she works at Danville Gardens, Second Chance Thrift Shop, and visits schools to teach yoga to the younger generations. Merrit has a green thumb, and enjoys her work at Danville Gardens and even cares for Orchids in her spare time. People are now bringing their sick orchids to her to tend to them.
She also teaches a yoga class every Wednesday evening in the summer at Willow Barn on Henning Road. Every now and then she will host a yoga wellness retreat at the barn as well. She also volunteers teaching yoga at Luella’s Lodge, helping families that lost a child cope with that loss. Merrit is on the Humane Society and Danville Symphony Orchestra Boards. She is very involved in the arts and currently, she is choreographing Suessical the Musical with Danville Light Opera. When she has time, she also volunteers at the Fischer Theater as an usher.
“Because I can.” Merrit says that she does all of this volunteer work because she is able to. As long as she keeps her body moving, she hopes that she can continue to do all of the extra activities that she does now. “A body in motion stays in motion.” Merrit has always gone by this motto and it is probably the reason that she keeps herself so busy. She is a powerful and outstanding force and Danville is so happy to have her as a part of the community. Merrit has helped so many and inspired many more. We are all so thankful for Ms. Merrit!
