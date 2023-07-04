Larry Withers is a born and raised Danville native who has traveled the country and still chooses the city of Danville to call home.
During his time in the Air Force, he lived in North Carolina and Kentucky and he enjoyed traveling, but something was pulling Larry back to Danville. When he moved back home he became a part of the District 118 school system, and he was someone that students and staff respected and loved. Even now, past students come to him for support and he is willing to help. When asked why he stays in Danville, Larry replied, “We cannot run from the problems we have and staying gives me the opportunity to impact change.” When speaking to Larry it is clear that his biggest motivator is making Danville a place where everyone has a good quality of life.
Larry is a force of love and light. While sitting with him and his crew at Abundant Life Church, it is evident that he makes a difference in the lives of so many. Several of the volunteers he has known for years and is a sort of father figure to them, and to others he is a best friend and support. Larry’s heart is such that he adopted three girls because children’s services would not have been able to keep them together and even though he already had six children, Larry had room in his heart for three more. Seven of his kids are still in Danville and grandchildren surround him, loving to be at grandpa’s house even when he is not home.
Larry is a community coordinator for Robin Hood of Danville and Co-Pastor at Abundant Life Church located at 400 East Logan. Robin Hood of Danville provides clothing, household items, and furniture to members of the community and they never ask questions about anyone’s situation. Larry and the volunteers all have a role in the organization, but they also have a shared purpose of making everyone that walks in feel heard and cared for. Larry says, “We have people come in and just want to talk to us for a couple of hours, which is what they need, so that is what we give them.”
Larry is authentic in his service to others. When he spoke of all of his volunteer work and past jobs, it was apparent that he meant every word he said. He enjoys bringing people back to life after whatever they have been through that beat them down. He says, “Somebody has to do it and I enjoy doing it.” That is what is most amazing about Robin Hood of Danville and Abundant Life Church; they do not ask questions about anyone’s situation, they all simply there to bring hope to those who need it most.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.