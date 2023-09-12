Lacy Miller is one of those people who makes everyone feel safe, heard and seen.
Establishing New Moon Salon in downtown Danville and being a founding member of the VC Pride Coalition, it is easy to see that Lacy is a strong force in making a community where everyone feels welcomed. While interviewing her, it was obvious that she is someone who truly cares about the wellbeing of others.
Lacy was born and raised in Tilton and went to Danville High School. She moved out of the area to find her place in the world but found that Danville was her place after all. She came back because her family was here to help her with raising her children but stays for many reasons.
“I am the parent to four amazing human beings,” he said. Savanna is 21, next is Olivia (who nominated Lacy for this article), and she is 18, then Jackson (15), and the youngest is Eris (13). Lacy is so incredibly proud of how confident and authentic her children are. Her kids are proud of Lacy, stating, “She has always worked so hard and sets a great example for us.”
“I always push my kids to be themselves,” Lacy said. “I want them to know that I will support them 100% no matter what.” Lacy could have spoken all day about how proud her kids make her.
While Lacy works hard, she plays harder. She is a member of the Twin City Roller Derby in Champaign. It is hard to make it over there often, yet she still finds some time to travel and spend time with her team. Lacy says, “I have been doing it on and off for 14 years.” Lacy has made many connections that have lasted through the years. Her small salon that she runs downtown has its own family that goes by “The Moonies.” These are people that have connected with Lacy and have made a chosen and tight-knit family through the New Moon Salon.
This is exactly what Lacy wanted when she came back to Danville. She says, “I want to be someone that people look at and see a safe haven and can come to and be 100% themselves with.” Through her role with VC Pride Coalition, she gives queer people a place to exist without the fear of being judged. Lacy says, “It is hard to find other LGBTQ people in such a small community and I wanted to help create community that is a safe, judgment free, and healthy for all people.” One of Lacy’s biggest goals for the VC Pride Coalition is to create a multi-county youth group that brings queer youth together to create a safe community, helping all feel welcome with a sense of belonging.
When asked why she does what she does for this community, Lacy said that “I wish I could have seen a cool queer adult growing up. It would have been amazing to have a role model that was like me.”
A great start to this was the first Pride event held in Downtown Danville in June of 2023, which Lacy was a part of. We thank you, Lacy Miller, for the incredible example you are setting and for the safe and loving community you are creating in the Danville and Vermilion County areas.
