Jim and Betty Richards of Hoopeston met when Jim taught Betty how to drive in Driver’s Ed in high school. “He can’t complain about my driving,” laughed Betty when talking about his teaching career. The couple got married in 1989 and have been involved in the Hoopeston community in one way or another ever since.
Both born and raised in Hoopeston, Jim taught many different classes from PE to history to consumer economics, as well as driver’s education. Betty was the secretary for the superintendent. Now both retired, they find ways to continue their service to students as well as other avenues.
Jim started his career in Bismarck where he was asked to step up into the vacant wrestling coach position. “I had zero background in wrestling, but I was a two-year letter in gymnastics at Eastern Illinois University. So, I used what I knew. I got the kids into shape, and they did so well.” Once Jim came to teach in Hoopeston, he was able to bring what he had learned to the small program. “The program kept growing. I taught the wrestlers, and the wrestlers taught me. I always had my book with me with rules and moves – I was always looking for knowledge. If it was good, we used it. I had the best assistants and fantastic kids.”
Jim retired in 1994, and Betty in 2011. Upon retirement, the couple became heavily involved in the Lorraine Theatre Foundation. Betty said, “A friend of mine asked me to go with a group of people to go see the theatre after it had been shuttered for quite some time to see what kind of shape it was in. Jim didn’t want to go, but before going in, here came Mr. Richards from across the street.” The theater was in bad shape. A couple of weeks later, a group of 12 met at the bowling alley, and Jim was elected to be the chair of the foundation. A Hoopeston native had purchased the Lorraine as well as the Little Lorraine and donated them to the foundation. After Christmas in 2013, the first movie, ‘Fast and Furious’, was shown at the Little Lorraine in order to help earn money to support their efforts.
Since then, both theaters are up and running. They host movies, plays, bands, and events to raise money to continue improvements. Last year, Jim stepped down as president and Betty stepped into the treasurer role. The couple continues to pour their hearts into the project for the community. “We’ve turned a corner,” talking with pride about how far they have come.
Thank you, Jim and Betty, for your continued dedication to Hoopeston Area and Vermilion County.
