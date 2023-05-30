When I hear neighborhood, my mind typically takes me to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and then it is followed by the ever so catchy, “It’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” theme song. Mister Rogers has been quoted “Imagine what our real neighborhoods would be like if each of us offered, as a matter of course, just one kind word to another person.” Well, Jennifer Siddens, you understood the assignment and would make Mister Rogers proud! Jennifer has been nominated by her neighbor for being the truest definition of “love your neighbor”. She is a “true blue Bismarck proud citizen” that pours love into her community and everyone who surrounds her.
Jennifer Siddens is a lifelong Vermilion County resident. She is a graduate from Bismarck-Henning High School and DACC. She is a wife, a mother, and a substitute teacher in the Bismarck School District. She has been married to her wonderful husband, Eric, for 13 years and they have two daughters, Tinley and Anna and a little Yorkie, Charlie. She has carried a variety of jobs from a bank teller to a legal advocate and counselor for sexual assault victims, to her dream job…a stay at home mom! Once her youngest started preschool she began substitute teaching and has continued to do so for the past 5 years.
Jennifer absolutely loves living in her small town. She explained that everyone helps when there is a need whether it is mowing a yard, picking up trash, or lending a hand to move furniture. Bismarck is a family that she is proud to be a part of. She is very involved in the community, serving on the Bismarck Rec League Baseball and Softball Board, coaching girls’ basketball and softball, participating in BHES Parent’s Club and the BHJH Booster club.
My favorite part of every interview is learning the why. For Jennifer the “why” is her daughters. She wants them to see and learn how easy it is to be kind and helpful. “It takes much less energy to be kind than not. A simple smile or hello could make someone’s day.” Giving has always come easy for Jennifer. Growing up, her parents always helped in any way they could. They taught her and her siblings many life lessons, but being kind is always first. Jennifer wants Tinley and Anna to learn what she did, be kind first.
Jennifer is very humbled and honored to be recognized. She loves her community, volunteering, and helping when there is a need. She would like to send a huge thank you to every single person who has had a positive impact on her life and has shown her that life is not about receiving and all about giving.
It is a beautiful day in this neighborhood because of people like Jennifer. Your kindness has not gone unnoticed, and your giving attitude is inspirational. Your neighbor has said, “every town needs a Jennifer and Eric Siddens” and I must agree!
Thank you, Jennifer Siddens, for spreading kindness throughout your neighborhood and community!
