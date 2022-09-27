Chris Dunn was born in 1946 in Manchester, England. At the age of 23, he found his way to Indiana where he lived for 17 years, and during that time he completed a youth apprenticeship as a journeyman machinist and settled into life in America. During his time working in the industry, he had a unique client, Danville Metal Stamping, that was set apart from all the rest. He was impressed by their business practices, and so when he was offered a job at DMS as a CO2 Laser Operator in 1986, he said yes. The rest is history.
Chris has resided in Danville with his family ever since. He retired from Danville Metal Stamping in 2012 after working his way up in the company. He says that “It is the kindness of the people that drew me here. It is the same kindness that has kept me here.”
But in addition to his love for Danville, Chris also loves Egypt, and he has traveled there 14 times, for weeks at a time, for research. In fact, the first time he traveled to Egypt was the same year that he relocated to Danville, in 1986.
His connection to both places began at the same time in his life, and he says “I had a spiritual awakening. During this time in my life, I began to have a deeper understanding of life itself. I became devoted to truth being expressed using objective evidence and sound reasoning. I learned to examine the fringes in life, and this all ties in with my love of Egypt and the research that I have done.”
This pairing of DMS laser operator and Egypt researcher may seem odd at first, but Chris explains that operating lasers and studying the energy of the Pyramids overlap significantly. Both are an experience with technology and harnessing energy. Chris’ theory is that “The Great Pyramids represent an advanced state-of-the-art structure with the precision of a machine.”
He says, “The interior design is more like a machine than a tomb. This machine harvested electrons as a power source for ancient civilization.” Chris explains that he views history with an inquiring mind. He says, “Linear history is taught in schools. According to our textbooks, pyramids are tombs, built simply with chisels and mallets by men in diapers.” Chris’ research offers an evidence-based, alternate view of history. He says, “The pyramids and temples are far too advanced for that, and it is evident when you focus on the engineering requirements including the precision, geometry and skill.”
Chris is considered an expert in his field, and he is currently publishing his third book on the matter. His first book, “The Giza Power Plant,” was published in 1998. His second, “Lost Technologies of Egypt,” was published in 2010. His third is expected to be published in the fall of 2023. His research has begun a movement. “Lost Technologies” tours now go through Egypt weekly and monthly.
Chris says, “The Egyptians support my work more than we do here in the west.” To top it all off, Chris has appeared on the show, “Ancient Aliens,” a handful of times and will be returning this year to share more about his theory. Chris says, “There are amazing, ancient structures that were built all over the world. There is not sufficient evidence to conclude that aliens built these structures, but I will always return to discuss it, even if I disagree.”
Chris is contributing to the whole world through his work. His research could change our historical perspective forever and help us understand ancient civilizations. He is making an impact that will last for generations, and somehow, he finds contentment in Danville and time to volunteer. Chris has served on the Vermilion Heritage Foundation Board, the Danville Engineer Club and the United Way Board. He supports local efforts and historical preservation.
Chris left the interview with this thought, “Live open-mindedly. Do not judge anyone for what they believe, and always follow the golden rule. When you leave this world, the only thing you can take with you are your memories with others, and that is also the only thing you leave behind. Make them good.”
