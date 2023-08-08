Vanilla Ice famously sang, “And if there was a problem, Yo I’ll Solve it” and that is how I feel David Weber approaches life. David is an outstanding artist and even better human. He utilizes his talent, passion, and goodwill to make his community a better place. If there is a problem…you better believe he is going to solve it!
David was born in Danville. However, most of his childhood was spent in Florida, only staying in Hoopeston over the summers. David graduated high school in Florida and had a partial scholarship to design school. David decided to forgo design school and immerse himself into the world of art. He sought out artists and created his own style of apprenticeship. David’s passion for art would take him all over the country. He spent 10 years of his life traveling doing art shows but ultimately, he knew Hoopeston would always be home.
David moved home to Hoopeston and purchased his old family home, which used to be the girls’ dormitory for John Greer College. He is a father to 4 kiddos and loves spending time with them. His favorite thing to do is family game nights! He also enjoys kayaking, hiking, gardening, and being involved in the community. David has served on boards such as the Boys & Girls Club, The Lorraine Theatre, and RCO. He has had a wide array of jobs spanning from owning his own stained-glass business to selling Bahama Vacations. David currently does custom artwork and works at The Pump.
Through his work at The Pump he has been able to help put on community events such as ghost rallies, scavengers hunts, and karaoke nights. David is also responsible for some of the amazing murals that can be found throughout Hoopeston. His work can be found at the pool, library, flower shop, and Ms. April’s. He did disclose there are some new projects in the works but wouldn’t spill the beans on the location….I sure did try!
In honor of David’s artistry, I did some research on art. In my research I found that unity is about separate parts working together in a composition. In artwork, unity creates a sense of harmony and wholeness by using similar elements and placing them in a way that creates a feeling of “oneness.” I thought this was a perfect example of David and the work he is doing in Hoopeston.
Thank you, David Weber, for coming home. Thank you for sharing your art, your heart, and your time to help create unity in your community.
