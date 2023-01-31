“He is a motivated go-getter, never settling for less, who created a mentoring program that has changed the lives of so many high school students of color. He has given a safe space to the students whose grades were not always the best, behavior was not the greatest, and whose future was not as positive. Every single thing he does is for the betterment of Danville students.”
Above is the beautiful testimonial we received as to why this week’s nominee, David Groves Jr., deserves recognition.
As a 31-year-old Danville native, David has past experiences to share from within these city limits and beyond. Two people that had a great influence on him here were his grandparents. “They were together 62 years and passed six months apart.” This goes to show what a great example he had of commitment and loyalty growing up.
David thought for a long stint that he would go into human relations, but ended up on a different path that led him to meet Teresa Blanden, the Assistant Director of the Principle Scholar Program for the University of Illinois. He gives much credit to Teresa for the guidance that led him to where he is today, motivating students to go to college through outreach. David ended up transitioning to SIUE for Student Affairs program and graduated with his Masters in 2018.
David worked as a 10th grade African History teacher for the University of Chicago Charter School before returning home in the midst of the pandemic. He dedicated his time here to long-term substitute teaching, coaching track, serving on the Arts in the Park Board of Directors and mentoring youth. David also has a passion for dance, which has translated to more creative after school outreach for students that need a place to be after school. He affords them the opportunity to attend dance competitions out of town, put on fashion shows highlighting Black culture and even arranges college tours so they can further their dreams.
When proposed the question of why he does the work he does, he replied with, “My why is my family. No one works in education but everyone works around it. My mother was City Comptroller for over a decade and worked here for 32 years. She still had time to coach track and mentor kids, so I met many different people. I was always around an environment of inspiring people to be better. In 5th grade, I almost got expelled, and that would have changed my journey. Instead, I got to create my own story, and every kid should have that. A second chance is my why.”
The pandemic may have brought many challenges, but one positive is leaders being unknowingly guided back to their hometowns under unforeseen circumstances. David coming home is changing this town for the better. He is a leader who is inspired by a comeback. He wants the youth here to know, “It’s OK to not be OK”, and it is not always a straight path to success.
David would like to thank Sharda Pascal, Teresa Blanden, Dr. Alicia Geddis, his Ubuntu crew and his immediate family and friends for the support in his life. He would also like to extend his gratitude to everyone who does not give up on a student. “There used to be only one way to make it out. The model was based on sports, entrepreneurship and family. We need more hope and creative vehicles to get where we need to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.