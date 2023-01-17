Darrius Tyler is a Danville native, and with his tenacity, you would not be wrong to think he is also an all-around superhero.
Darrius grew up around here setting a great example to his peers by volunteering in church, helping the youth under the guidance of his mother. Darrius attests to his big heart and desire to help people certainly comes from his mother being his strongest role model. He says he is “very passionate about youth, especially at risk kids.” Carrying that torch, he takes on mentoring at risk youth back into the job force between ages of 16 and 24 by acting as the Assistant Director of First Institute of Training & Management.
This is not all Darrius steps up to do in the community; he is also involved in leadership with eight organizations, including the Workforce Innovative Board, Juvenile Detention Center, and The American Job Center. He has shown dedication and pride to his neighborhood by taking part in Adopt-a-Spot, which includes his family picking up trash and shoveling drives in the neighborhood. Did I mention he does all of this wonderful work while also being a loving husband and father to five boys?
Being an athlete growing up taught Darrius a multitude of important tools, including sportsmanship, work ethic and team building. This motivated him to work with Danville Chargers wrestling program. They have had first, second, and third placements in the tournaments he and Coach Moose have participated in with the students. Teaching the kids a sense of accomplishment in so many ways has truly been the focal point of his work. He has done it through his presence and dedication, and most importantly through leading by example.
His home church is Saint Synagogue and he plays piano, organ, and drums. It is safe to say Darrius is a jack-of-all-trades. “Different times need different methods,” he says. “I love seeing all the different people making efforts in the community, striving toward a vision for good. No matter where you move, this place stays with you. I hold this place very dear to my heart.”
If I have learned anything from this man, it is that you absolutely have the time and can make the time to show up for the community you love and believe in, you just have to make the choice. Thank you, Darrius.
Written by Bailee Poggendorf.
