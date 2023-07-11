“Don’t look to the sky for fireworks when you can watch them light up in the eyes of all the people passing by.” Tyler Kent
Darren is a straight shooter, who is passionate about speaking his truth. He is known for many things in his community, but above all, he is known for his heart. His hard-working spirit and his love for others shine through with every generous move he makes.
Darren and his wonderful wife Neva have been married for 25 years and reside in Georgetown. They have a daughter, Macey, and 2 grandchildren. Darren and Neva own and operate Alexander Concession and Catering. Through their business, they have been able to donate food and resources to local organizations, events, and help feed community members who are in need. Darren stated, “It’s a great feeling to know that you are making someone’s day brighter. I believe everything happens for a reason, and we were put here to help as much as we can.”
Darren and Neva both come from humble beginnings and have worked hard to achieve “The American Dream”. They began their business venture by doing concessions at various demolition derby’s throughout the area. As their concession business continued to grow, they decided to move to the next level by purchasing a food truck. Little did they know this purchase would leave them on the brink of bankruptcy. Fairs and events were already booked for the year, which meant there was little to no revenue coming in. Darren and Neva were not giving up, they desperately scoured the internet and made numerous phone calls trying to book business. Finally, through their internet searches, they found Patty. Patty oversaw the food vendors for Charlotte Motor Speedway. One thing led to another and before they knew it, they were packing up their clothes, finding a crew to travel, and setting up their food truck for the Nascar Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina. For years they would spend 4 months out of every year working on the east coast. Through their hard work and determination, they were able to build their business, expand into catering, and add 4 ice cream trailers to their services. Today, they have a very successful business, they love what they do, and they are always looking for ways to give back.
One of the most recent ways they were able to give back was this past 4th of July weekend. Georgetown, like many other towns, was devastated by the storm. Families went days without power, homes and properties were damaged, fireworks were cancelled, and people were struggling. Darren and Neva, along with their crew, immediately sprang into action. Within 12 hours they purchased fireworks, made up some food, and hosted an event welcoming everyone to their property to enjoy fireworks and a free hot meal. The event was just what the people needed; kids were laughing, adults were smiling, and for a moment everyone came together and that is what it’s all about. “Seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces made it worth every penny.”
Thank you, Darren and Neva, for not only lighting up the skies, but for lighting up people’s lives during a time of darkness. Your big hearts and generous souls do not go unnoticed or unappreciated. Thank you for all that you do!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.