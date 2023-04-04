An interview with Brock Burton:
Tell me about yourself:
I was born in Danville in 1973 and have resided in Catlin since that time. I lived in Chicago from 1996 – 2001 but moved back to Catlin after the birth of our first child. I love sports such as golf, basketball, baseball, and football and enjoy traveling. My mother, step-father, and in-laws all still reside in Catlin as well. I have worked in the Golf Industry for 27 years and love that I have the ability to do something different at work on a daily basis if I so choose. I also love the ability to present a product to our members at Danville Country Club that I believe we have improved considerably over the last few years.
Tell me about your family:
I married my wife Carrie Burton (Smoot) in September of 1999, and we have 4 boys – Mason (21), Sebastian (18), Cooper (15), and Rowan (11). Mason currently attends Eastern Illinois University where he has one semester remaining in Education (History). Sebastian is a Senior at Salt Fork High School, Cooper is a Freshman at Salt Fork High School, and Rowan is a 5th Grader at Salt Fork North Elementary. I have a brother (Colby Burton) who is 2 years my elder who resides in Las Vegas and works as an Accountant. I also have a sister-in-law (Ashley Smoot) who resides in Catlin along with her boys Braxton, Fletcher, and Brooks Clem and works as a teacher in District 118. My mother and stepfather Roxie Burton (Robinson) and Jim Robinson, in-law’s Kevin and Teresa Smoot all reside in Catlin.
Did you go to school here?
Graduated from Catlin in 1991
What jobs have you had, and have currently?
Started out in the golf industry doing my internship and becoming the Second Assistant Superintendent at Bryn Mawr Country Club in Lincolnwood, Il (Chicago), then moved on to be the First Assistant Superintendent at Skokie Country Club in Glencoe, Il (Chicago). Moved home and was offered the job at Harrison Park Golf Course and the City of Danville as the Golf Course Superintendent. During my 19 years with the City I also held the titles of Golf Course General Manager and Parks and Public Facilities Manager. In July of 2021, I accepted a position of General Manager at Danville Country Club and I currently hold that title.
What boards do you serve on?
Danville Country Club, Vermilion Advantage, and Turfgrass Alumni Association at DACC.
What volunteer opportunities do you participate in?
I enjoy coaching at the youth level and have coached Baseball, and Basketball throughout our kids careers.
What do you love about where you live?
You are able to raise your children in a rural community where it is quiet and peaceful. We still have close friends and a lot of family in the area which has been great for our boys in raising them in a family atmosphere.
What do you do for fun?
Golf, coach, and travel.
Anything else you’d like to add?
I appreciate this opportunity to be nominated and I appreciate the relationship that I and Danville Country Club have developed with Vermilion Advantage over the last 2 years. I believe both organizations are extremely beneficial to the community for multiple reasons and look forward to the continued relationship over the next several years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.