“Tara goes above and beyond to educate the community. I have seen her stretch herself to meet the needs of others around her and always advocates for others without hesitation,” a friend says about this week’s honoree, Tara Wright.
Tara is what she considers a “transplant” who moved to Vermilion County 16 years ago from the small Irish village of Ivesdale, Illinois. She grew up in a military family where she was the only granddaughter. Although she did not want to go into the military, she decided she wanted to help people somehow. She, along with her four-month-old son, moved to Westville after accepting a job in a community she had never been.
Tara graduated with two bachelor’s degrees from Illinois State University studying psychology and criminal justice and has worked many different avenues of the career from QIPD (Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professional) licensing over several group homes, to mental health outreach, to LNHA (Licensed Nursing Home Administrator), to sexual assault therapy. She is now the Director of Violence Prevention Education as well as the Director of Outreach Engagement at the Survivor Resource Center.
“I’ve always stayed with mental health and helping people with trauma,” she said. “All of us have trauma. The impact of a car crash, sexual assault, whatever it may be – we just want to be welcomed, and that’s what I get to do.”
Tara loves to spend time with her now 16-year-old son wearing her “mom hat” at football games and track meets in Westville. She is a graduate of Vermilion Advantage’s Leadership Tomorrow Class 32 and served as a mentor for Class 33. She loves the county spots, Forrest Glenn, being in the woods and all the different parks that are at our fingertips. “There is always something to do here.”
She loves the volunteer opportunities whether they be through First Fridays, AMBUCS or simply partnering with other like-minded non-profits. “All providers have fundraisers and opportunities, and we are great about working together.”
“I love this county. I truly believe we’re fighting the good fight to lift the clouds. There’s so much love here and community. I simply love helping people – that is my self-care. And there are so many others here who share that mentality.”
Thank you, Tara, for always willing to help with a smile on your face and for the countless number of lives you have touched with your outreach.
