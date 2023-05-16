Allie Dawson is the fresh cup of Mad Goat coffee that gets you through your day.
She is strong, sweet, and makes Vermilion County a better, happier, place. She has a multitude of talents and leads with a servant’s heart. She gives all the credit to God and believes there is no better way to show his love to others, than by spreading kindness.
Allie has spent her entire life in Vermilion County and happily calls it home. She is a Bismarck- Henning graduate, like her mom and two sisters, and currently works in the Bismarck school district teaching, “her sweet kindergarten babies,” and volunteering with the BHRA cheer squad. While in high school, she taught dance at Roselawn Dance by Merrit. She also dabbled in photography and upon graduating, started her own small business, A.T. Photography. She then took a year off from school to work at Mad Goat Coffee, which she explained was, “one of the coolest jobs she has ever been a part of.” After working at Mad Goat, she decided to go back to school to pursue her degree in elementary education. She currently works full time as a teacher, is a full-time student, and owns/operates A.T. Photography.
Allie’s drive and love for her hometown has been instilled in her by her parents. Her mom and dad have been a great asset to Vermilion County. Her mom buys and flips rental properties in the area, and currently has two Airbnbs in the works. Her dad is the owner of Dawson Logistics and Turtle Run Golf Course. Most of Allie’s family resides in Vermilion County and they have been her biggest support. Allie not only appreciates the support of her family but of the people of Danville as well. While working at Mad Goat Coffee she was able to build forever relationships; she met so many wonderful individuals, watched families grow, and heard countless stories about Danville. She also adores Downtown Danville and everything it has to offer. She attests that Green Island has the BEST Chinese food, Lovin Cup is always there to greet you with a smile, and the Local Farmhouse makes you feel so special from the moment you step in. You can’t forget Summer Sounds and First Fridays, they are unique events for all ages that really showcase what our community is all about!
I personally did not know Allie prior to this interview; however, I quickly realized her love for our community and its people. One of her co-workers reached out and stated that, “Allie makes our community a better place because she radiates joy. She is always happy, bubbly, smiling, laughing. You can’t help but to be in a better mood after talking with her and being around her. I am so glad that through her many jobs so many students have the chance to be around her and learn from her. She is a treasure!”
During our interview Allie was asked about her why, her response, “My why is because why not? Why not treat people with love and respect? Why not shoot someone a smile? Why not pay it forward? Why not? I have been so fortunate to have so many opportunities to love my community, through volunteering, to working at multiple small businesses, to owning my own small business. I could not imagine building this foundation anywhere else than here in Danville.”
Thank you, Allie Dawson, for building your foundation in Danville, for radiating joy, and spreading your kindness to everyone you meet. You truly are a Vermilion County treasure!
