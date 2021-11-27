DANVILLE – The Danville Noon Rotary named Mike Hulvey its 2021 recipient of its prestigious Vocational Service Award. Hulvey is the chief operating officer for Neuhoff Communications. Neuhoff reaches an audience of more than a million residents in Illinois and Indiana through 20 radio stations as well as 16 music-and-entertainment Websites.
To earn the honor, Hulvey emerged on top of a group of seven other nominees, according to Amy Brown, the head of the award committee. Brown said, “The Club presents this award annually to a community member who epitomizes the Rotary ideal of service in demonstrating outstanding achievement in his or her profession. In selecting Mike Hulvey, the committee couldn’t have selected a worthier recipient.”
Vocational Service Award winners demonstrate high ethical standards as well as a commitment to ensuring that their work helps improve people’s lives. Said Brown, “Under Mike’s leadership, Neuhoff has really invested a great deal of time and resources in our community to advance local causes on company radio stations and its communication network. Neuhoff is a valuable asset in Danville and Vermilion County, and we owe a debt of thanks to Mike.”
Hulvey has worked for Neuhoff since 1992, as a general manager and as a vice president prior to becoming the chief operating officer in October 2020. He also continues to lend his broadcasting talents on a number of radio shows. His community work includes participation in the leadership group for STEP UP Vermilion County, and he’s a community-board member for OSF Hospital. He also has served as co-director for the NJCAA men’s national basketball tournament over the past 26 years and teaches a sports broadcasting class during summers at Danville Area Community College.
Hulvey’s signature radio spot, “March Fourth Moments,” features good news about the community and reflects his optimism and positive outlook. When Brown informed him that he received the award, Hulvey was initially unable to speak—not the sort of reaction one would have expected from someone known for his hallmark radio voice. As Brown said, “He was sincerely surprised that he was chosen for this award. It’s amazing to me that someone with as much talent as Mike could also be so humble.”
When he found the words to express his feelings, Hulvey thanked Brown and the committee for having selected him. He said, “I know that this is a really special award that has been given to a number of prominent people over the years. I’m deeply touched and honored to be considered among the elite group of women and men who have received this award over the years.”
The Danville Rotary has conferred the Vocational Service Award every year since 1994, when astronaut Joe Tanner won. Other past recipients include Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman, world-renowned ophthalmologist Dr. David Dillman, Illinois Representative Bill Black, and industrial business owner and philanthropist Lou Mervis. Last year’s award winner was Housing Authority Executive Director Jaclyn Vinson.
Originally from Bloomington, Hulvey attended Danville High School and lives in Danville with his wife Julie. The Noon Rotary will officially confer the award during one of the chapter’s Monday meetings in December or January.
Chartered in 1915, the Danville Noon Rotary meets on most Mondays at noon at the Fischer Theatre at 158 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. For more information, visit the Web site at http://danvillerotaryclub.org/.
