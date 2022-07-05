“She is a force that develops tiny minds and dares you to step into your power.” When I read the nomination for Stephanie Huchel, I couldn’t wait to meet her.
Stephanie is an eighth grade teacher at Westville Junior High School, and her teaching style is unique and persuasive. Coming from a business background and tons of personal experience, Stephanie teaches real world topics with real world influences and grit.
“I’m persuasive and I don’t use and abuse that,” she said. “I’ve learned to take a step back, listen more deliberately, not make an assumption and go from there.”
Stephanie brings topics such as law enforcement, dating violence, women’s suffrage, 9/11 and human rights to her classroom.
She brings interesting people with interesting stories to her students and creates units around them. A former student said, “She has been instrumental in educating our small community about the outside world and current events.”
Stephanie does many projects throughout the year to honor veterans. She has sent countless letters and art overseas from her students and brings military men and women into her classroom to tell their stories.
Stephanie has two daughters and comes from a very large family.
“I learned community through my family,” she said when asked about what she loves about Vermilion County. “I like establishing roots. Too many branches and not enough roots and your tree falls over. I love my roots.”
She loves the art, architecture, the parks, the people and the history of the community.
Stephanie makes sure everyone in her life – student, family or friend – is doing alright, and helps them write their own stories. Thank you for being that strong force for your students and your community.
