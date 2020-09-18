The Housing Authority of the City of Danville Board of Commissioners tabled two items at its board meeting, via teleconference, Thursday.
One was a lease agreement with the new company currently overseeing the Head Start children’s program at Fair Oaks, Community Development Institute Head Start.
A couple of the board members also serve on the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency board which had overseen the Head Start program until funding was halted. With those board members wanting to abstain from voting on the agenda item, there wasn’t enough board members present, with one vacancy on the board, for a majority vote.
The lease agreement for space at Fair Oaks public housing complex for Head Start is $920 a month. Community Development Institute Head Start is a Denver, Colorado nonprofit organization in the interim serving Vermilion, Iroquois and Ford counties. The agreement is through Aug. 31, 2021, but can be terminated earlier.
The second tabled item was a memorandum of understanding with the Danville Police Department.
“This is the annual contract with them for extra patrols,” said board chairman Pat O’Shaughnessy.
Some board members had questions such as about what the extra patrols are for, including with the new Community Housing Unit; and officers’ time spent at HACD property.
O’Shaughnessy said this was a first reading of the memorandum of understanding, and they’ll have Police Chief Chris Yates answer those questions.
The agreement calls for an $8 increase in the adjusted time rate per hour for the patrol hours on HACD properties above and beyond normal baseline services, going from $42 to $50.
“We’re very grateful for them,” O’Shaughnessy said about the police officers and all their security measures.
The board also heard HACD Executive Director Jaclyn Vinson give a presentation on Fair Oaks planning.
Vinson talked about the housing complex’s past demolitions, physical needs assessment, phase 2 of demolitions in the works and addressing the remaining buildings’ needs in the future.
HACD officials haven’t heard from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development yet on Phase 2 demolition approval. Another 92 units are proposed for demolition after 57 were torn down last year.
O’Shaughnessy expects the next demolitions to occur next year. Residents have been notified.
In other business, the board approved: an updated holiday schedule with the new Election Day Nov. 3 holiday; purchasing a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox SUV from Miles Chevrolet of Decatur at a cost not to exceed $23,073 to support the housing choice voucher program; transferring a 2012 Ford Escape from housing choice voucher to public housing; Tele Scan Inc. cleaning and televising sewer lines at Beeler Terrace for a price not to exceed $31,000; compensation adjustment to increase the prevention coordinator’s cost of living increase of 6 percent; a contract not to exceed $63,522 for Danville Flooring Warehouse to remove current flooring and replace with updated vinyl flooring in the offices and hallways at Mer Che Manor, Churchill Towers, Centennial Manor and Fair Oaks administration building; and COVID policy for employees.
The second higher flooring bid was $132,729 from Myers Carpet Weavers.
O’Shaughnessy said there have been a few HACD staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19, but no residents that he was aware of. The office was closed for a week and staff were quarantined.
