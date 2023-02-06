Danville Fire Department is investigating a Friday morning fire at 6 S. Kansas St.
Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said firefighters responded to the address at 10:56 a.m. on Friday.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the roof area of the home. Everyone was reported to be out of the residence.
Marcott said firefighters entered the building and found heavy fire in the kitchen area of the home.
Using hand lines, Marcott said they quickly brought the fire under control, and crews remained on scene checking for fire extension.
The fire department cleared at 12:51 p.m.
Damage was estimated at $25,000 to the structure and an additional $5,000 in contents.
Marcott said the home did not have a working smoke detector.
