DANVILLE – A family was displaced Sunday afternoon after their house caught on fire.
Danville firefighters responded to a call around 3:40 p.m. of flames and smoke showing from an electrical outlet at 1006 Clarence St.
“When firefighters arrived, fire was visible from the front window,” Lt. Brian Smith said.
“Everyone got outside safely, and the Red Cross was called for the displaced residents,” he said.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, although the residents mentioned to firefighters they had been having trouble with a circuit breaker, Smith said.
The cost estimate of the damage to the home was $10,000. The cost estimate for the loss of contents was $3,000.
