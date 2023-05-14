Donna Carlton-Vish teaches Schlarman Academy South students about hot air balloons Wednesday morning in the school's parking lot. Carlton-Vish taught about balloon safety, how balloons fly, proper weather conditions for flying and more. She also passed around samples of materials the Sunny Side Up balloon is made of.
Students ask questions about hot air balloon safety during Wednesday morning's balloon school presentation at Schlarman Academy South.
Students walk around the outside of the Sunny Side Up balloon as the crew fills it with cold air during the balloon school presentation Wednesday morning at Schlarman Academy South Campus.
Schlarman Academy's third grade classes pose with pilot Donna Carlton-Vish in front of her Sunny Side Up balloon at Wednesday's balloon school presentation. Shelley Erickson's third grade class is serving as the 2023 Student Ambassadors for Balloons Over Vermilion.
