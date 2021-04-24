DANVILLE — With the return of the NJCAA Division II Tournament to Danville, teams from all across the country are in town to battle on the basketball court.
Off the court, most teams will have to find their way around town for hotels, restaurants and places to work out and practice between games.
That is where the hosts come in.
“The host is the community liaison, helps them with the hotels and helps with getting teams from point A to point B,” Tournament director Brian Hensgen said. “They are also important for the game, they help get the team water and keeping up with the towels and after the game, they throw the uniforms in a bin and the host will wheel them to our laundry services and we will wash the uniforms and get them ready for the next game. It’s a wide range of responsibilities, but it is important to the flow of the tournament.”
Adam Grimes is in his fourth year on the job and he says even with the restrictions, communications with coaches and players have remained the same.
“There have been a lot of restrictions as far as protocol, but as far as everyday interaction, they still depend on you to show them restaurants they can eat at or practice facilities,” Grimes said. “Whatever they need, you try to be there for them and help them out. You help the team in anything they ask for in getting hotels and telling them the routs to get places. And especially with Covid, you have to show them to their locker room and give them the time to enter the gym and when to leave.”
Grimes showed interest like most volunteers: Going to games for years and wanting to lend a helping hand in any way.
“I used to come out to the tournament all week as a spectator for years and one time I asked Brian if I could help and he suggested I host a team and I took it,” Grimes said.
Grimes is the host for Mott Community College, who may have not been in the tournament since 2013, but head coach Steve Schmidt does know the ropes.
“I talked to coach and the team and they are pumped and ready to get after it,” Grimes said. “Coach Schmidt would come here, even without the team, in years past.”
A host in his first year is Geoff Desmond. The former DACC baseball player and Danville High School baseball coach was supposed to have started last year, but the pandemic moved it to this year.
“Last year was supposed to be the first year, so I am learning the ropes and getting used to things. I have been talking to some of the hosts from before and learning things about being an assistant to the team you are hosting,” Desmond said. “It is a positive in a way because I won’t get confused about how it used to be. For the most part around here, they are coached and told what to do. But other than that around town, it depends if they have questions. The team can use you as much as they want or little as they want.”
Desmond said it is also a prime time to return to Mary Miller Gym, which has seen changes since he was a student.
“The only time I had been there before I started doing this was when I was a student here in 2002-2003 being in the hallway and peeking in and seeing that it was packed,” Desmond said. “I finally had time to do it and Brian asked me and I love DACC, so I agreed to do it. Anything I can do to help DACC and Brian out is great. I have enjoyed every second of it. I love coming back and seeing how different the facility is. It has been 20 years since I have been a student athlete and it has only gotten bigger, nicer and better and it is great to come back to see it.”
Desmond said that he will be a host for two teams, veteran team Henry Ford Community College and newcomer Sandhills Community College.
“I have been in contact with teams and they have wanted to know where to go out of the hotel to get a sweat and I have helped them with those things in finding a place to go to practice when they are here,” Desmond said. “Sandhills may need me quite a bit and they have been consistent in asking me about things around town. The tournament is off to a great start and it is great deal of a pleasure for me to see people in the stands and get a chance to see the teams they support.”
Hensgen said that while he had a good group returning for the 2021 tournament, he still needed people like Desmond to host two teams.
“I think we had a pretty good group of hosts from 2019 that carried over, but with the Covid restrictions we had some guys step up and take a couple of teams, take an extra step to be safe,” Hensgen said. “Our hosts are our lifeblood to the teams to get around locally, so we want to get guys and girls that are knowledgeable about service and resources in our community. It is extremely important to find people to not only have a lot of free hours, but to have that knowledge.”
Even with the changes, Hensgen said that the hosts have adapted and will stay strong for the future.
“They are truly a good help to me as the chair of the committee,” Hensgen said. “A lot of teams come in blind, so they need that community liaison and the hosts fit the bill. I think we have a good crew of folks and hope they will continue to help us in future tournaments.”
