DANVILLE — OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville will see a leadership change, but OSF officials say it will not impact services provided or patient care.
Bradley Solberg, president of OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac, has been named interim president of OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
He will begin transitioning into his new role in mid-October.
Jared Rogers who is the current president of OSF Sacred Heart and OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, will continue to serve as president for OSF Heart of Mary. His experience and knowledge at OSF Heart of Mary will be key in meeting the needs of the hospital and community, OSF officials stated in a press release.
"In his time at OSF Saint James, Brad has proven to be a dynamic leader," Rogers said. "I fully expect he will bring that same spirit to OSF Sacred Heart. I look forward to collaborating with Brad as we continue the OSF Mission in both the Danville and Urbana communities."
Solberg, meanwhile, will work to carry forward a culture of collaboration that provides a safe patient care environment that also fosters innovation and creativity.
"To offer excellence in care, leaders must spend time and attention developing and supporting a culture of caring and empathy. It is evident that Dr. Rogers and the other leaders at OSF Sacred Heart have done just that. I feel blessed to be joining this team and look forward to the opportunity to serve," said Solberg.
Solberg will be responsible for directing all internal operations at OSF Sacred Heart, while ensuring that high quality and cost-effective health care is delivered to patients.
Solberg will also continue his duties at OSF Saint James, where he has served as president since 2015. Prior to that, he spent 14 years as CEO at Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo.
Solberg is an active member in the American College of Healthcare Executives. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration/health care administration at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., and received his master's degree in health care administration from the University of Minnesota.
According to Libby Allison, media relations coordinator with OSF HealthCare, no other changes are occurring in regards to leadership roles or staffing at the Danville hospital.
