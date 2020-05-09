DANVILLE – The Hope Center, a youth program and ministry located in Danville’s Fair Oaks public housing complex, has been providing food and emotional support for many local families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that schools statewide have been shut down since mid-March, Nathan Lenstra, pastor and director of the Hope Center, and his wife, Lauren, who is a volunteer and program director, have turned their focus from in-person activities at the center to supporting the 30 families, who comprise a total of 54 children, during this challenging time.
“We’ve canceled our in-person gatherings and activities and have been serving our families by giving them care packages with a whole host of activities for kids and families to do,” Nathan Lenstra said.
“We’ve partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Step Up, Dwelling Place, Fair Hope and others to help parents and families during the stay-at-home order,” he said.
Lenstra described the care packages, which are assembled and delivered to the families every two weeks, as “a variety of stuff to help families while school is closed and to help pass the time educationally and spiritually.”
The Hope Center received a small grant from the Christian Missionary Alliance to purchase the items for the care packages.
“We’ve also had personal donations; financial and in-kind donations of sidewalk chalk, crayons and coloring books,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of volunteers from Connexion Church.”
So far, three deliveries of care packages have been made, as well as a special package with Easter-themed items. The care packages include snacks, educational materials, school supplies, games, crafts and even a gift bag for the moms.
“It’s not the same things each time,” Lenstra said. “Depending on how many kids there are in a family, it can fill a large brown paper bag.
“My wife and I and a couple of volunteers take the care packages to the families,” he said. “They’re appreciative because a lot of them don’t have transportation.”
Five of the 30 families receiving care packages are also involved with the local Big Brothers Big Sisters.
“The Hope Center came in when our families needed those extra resources,” Christina Dietzen, community partnership manager with Big Brothers Big Sisters in Danville, said. “Our families have been appreciative of what they’ve received.”
Dietzen praised the Lenstras for their efforts.
“They have been fantastic,” she said. “I can’t say enough about them.”
Lenstra and the volunteers also pick up food from District 118’s weekly food distribution and the free children’s meals from McDonald’s and deliver them to the families.
“We have a set day and time to do that, so the families know when to expect it,” he said.
To connect with the older youth, the Hope Center has started Zoom gatherings.
“I wish we started it sooner, but we had our first Zoom gathering with middle school and high school kids (last week),” Lenstra said.
“We did some games and Bible study, and the kids really enjoyed it,” he said. “They liked being able to check in and see how everyone is doing and stay connected.”
The Hope Center’s origins go back to 2007 when Connexion Church in Danville started an outreach ministry at Fair Oaks. That effort eventually became the Hope Center 10 years later after the Housing Authority of the City of Danville in January 2017 gave the church a physical location in the Fair Oaks neighborhood at 1023 Belton Ave.
During the school year, the Hope Center offers three weekly clubs divided by age groups starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. During club time, children enjoy a lesson, snack, songs, games and activities.
Prior to club time, between 2:30 and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, children receive help with their homework, read a book, or engage in other academic enrichment activities, such as the center’s reading program and math activities.
“We offer afterschool programs, tutoring and mentoring, but we’re not exclusively children and youth programs. We try to help the whole family and adults,” Lenstra said. “We help the adults with their resume and applying for jobs.”
In partnership with Love INC, the Hope Center offers a Faith and Finances class and provides a computer lab that children can use during after school tutoring and that is also available for adults to use for schoolwork and job applications.
The Hope Center also offers other events and activities throughout the year, such as soccer camp, carnivals and Vacation Bible School, which has been offered every summer since 2010.
Donations of new or gently used toys and gifts stock the Christmas Store, which opens on a Saturday in December and where prices are 75-80 percent off retail price. Parents with a lower-income may sign up for a shopping time and can pick out and purchase their own gifts for their children.
Two of Lisa Thompson’s three girls are old enough to attend the programs at the Hope Center.
“They’ve been going there for a while,” she said of her 7- and 10-year-old daughters.
Thompson said her girls enjoy the activities, and she appreciates the tutors who help her daughters with their schoolwork.
“The tutoring is really helpful,” she said.
Thompson said the care packages she and her children receive include “games, snacks, homework packets, family activity games and a prayer book.”
“We’ve gotten snacks from them when we’ve gotten low,” she said.
But it’s the phone calls from “Mr. Nathan,” as Thompson refers to him, and others from the Hope Center that she appreciates most.
“Mr. Nathan calls and checks up on us,” she said. “When they call once a week or so, they ask how your kids are and how you are and if we need anything.
“I feel like anything they do is worth it,” she said.
