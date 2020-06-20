HOOPESTON — Hoopeston’s City Hall will begin the process of re-opening over the next three weeks to transition to in-person business with social distancing and guidelines. This news, by order of Mayor Bill Crusinberry, came on the heels of a 4-3 vote at last Tuesday’s council meeting to rescind the emergency declaration continuation.
According to EMA director Brad Hardcastle, the process will follow the following hours and guidelines.
- Business hours for in-person visits will begin Monday, June 22 to Friday, June 26, from 8 – 10 a.m. only.
- Monday, June 29 to Thursday, July 2, hours will be 8 a.m. to noon. City Hall will be closed Friday, July 3 for the July 4 celebration of Independence Day.
- Beginning on Monday, July 6, hours will be expanded from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Specific guidelines must be followed for visiting inside City Hall:
- No more than 10 people in line at any one time. More than 10, will have to wait outside.
- Spaces will be marked 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing in line.
- Residents will enter through the front door but must exit out the east door. Arrows will be posted.
- Residents are encouraged to wear a mask when entering the building.
- If you are feeling Ill or are sick, please stay home.
City staff will be cleaning the public areas every two hours while open, Hardcastle said, adding that arrangements for payments or other city business can still be handled over the phone at (217) 283-5833, via the city’s website at www.cityofhoopeston.com or by using the drop box in front of City Hall.
The City will begin water shut offs on July 2. Overdue balances must be paid to that date to avoid water shut offs.
