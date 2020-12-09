HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston City Council as a whole met earlier this week to hear a special presentation from Central Illinois Land Bank Authority executive director Mike Davis, Indiana/Illinois licensed building inspector David Biggerstaff, owner of First Home Inspection of Catlin, and Brent Denzin of Denzin Soltanzadeh LLC law firm of Chicago, regarding establishing an International Property Maintenance Code for the community.
“The goal,” said Davis, “is to take a pro-active approach to blight... to save houses. Focus on on how to save abandon property and keep it on tax rolls.”
He added with a property maintenance code, owners could be helped to find resources to solve some of the disrepair to their homes.
City aldermen and Mayor Bill Crusinberry have commented at many council meetings that the city ordinances do not contain enough “bite” to solve problems with deteriorating houses and buildings in the city. In particular, property owned by out-of-state owners, properties left to heirs who do not want them and slum lords that buy a property at tax sales, sight unseen and try to sell it without knowing its condition, an ongoing problem in Hoopeston, according to council members.
You have to “hold slum lords feet to the fire” sometimes, said Davis, and the property maintenance codes would help engage owners and the city in a conversation to possibly resolve some of its building issues.
Hoopeston, at present, has a list of 20 housing properties that are in differing states of disrepair and deterioration, some that could possibly be rehabbed and others that must be torn down due to the condition of the property.
Denzin commented there are “rehab grants out there” to help property owners repair a roof or porch before a home deteriorates beyond repair and becomes a nuisance property.
Alderman Bill Goodwine felt the International Property Maintenance Code was too broad a code for Hoopeston since it covered countries world-wide. However, Denzin said the community could look at the codes and “tailor it to fit Hoopeston’s code of ordinances” and needs.
“You have the basics to set all the codes you want,” said Denzin,” to accomplish (your) objectives.”
The property maintenance code would also give Biggerstaff the “tool box to help these properties,” added Davis.
Davis, Denzin and Biggerstaff offered to help in the process if the City of Hoopeston decides to proceed with the property maintenance codes.
“If interested in adopting it,” Davis said, “(we) will have Brent (Denzin) work with the city attorney on it.”
In an earlier meeting, the fire department committee held a meeting to discuss purchasing a new ambulance. The issue was tabled to speak with Larry Sapp, Carle Arrow Ambulance service director, and set up a meeting to gather more information from him.
The next regular Hoopeston City council meeting is Tuesday, December 15, 7 p.m. at City Hall or virtually due to the coronavirus.
