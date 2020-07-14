HOOPESTON — Hoopeston will see a new business next month among its downtown businesses. Health Chek-Health Coaching, Inc will open in Hoopeston officially Tuesday, August 4, at 6 a.m. by appointment only.
The lab is located in the former First Farmers' Bank & Trust Bank building on Bank Street and is open at present on Tuesdays only. Call the Watseka office to schedule a Tuesday appointment at (815) 432-4177.
Kathy Edwards first opened a Health Chek lab in 2006 in Watseka and later Andrea Nimz joined as co-partner in the business. Between the two young women, they boast 30 years of experience in the medical field.
Edwards has been an ASCP certified medical lab technician for 23 years, worked at Iroquois Memorial Hospital for 12 years and at Hoopeston hospital for 12 years. She is certified in CPR, first aid, is a drug screen technician and breath alcohol trainer/technician.
Nimz is also ASCP certified but as a phlebotomist. She has been certified for 5 years but drawing for 7 years. Nimz, according to Edwards, has the business and management skills to run the business plus certified in drug screens and breath alcohol.
Asked if they do COVID testing, Edwards replied, "We do not collect it, but patients' doctors can collect it and send it to us. We do the anitbody testing which is a 3-4 day turn around time."
She added that most insurances cover antibody testing, but patients should call the insurance to be sure. The charge for this testing, she said, is $200 cash and covers lgG, lgM and lgA.
"We are happy to be a part of Hoopeston!" Edwards said. "More days to come to Hoopeston once (we) get the word out."
The Watseka office, 130 Laird Lane, Suite 102, Watseka, is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday - 6:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 - 3 p.m., Friday - 6:30 to noon and Saturday - 8-10 a.m., closed Wednesday. Appointments are not needed in Watseka, but patients should call for hours since drug screens and health fairs call them away from the office.
Edwards added, the labs will be closed July 17-27 for training and a conference.
For more questions, email Edwards at: healthcheksystems@yahoo.com or call 815-432-4177.
