HOOPESTON — Brad Hardcastle, Hoopeston emergency management director, sent a press release this week stating the city’s tennis courts, baseball fields and softball fields in all city parks will be open beginning Monday, May 18.
Social distancing must still be practiced, he said, adding, basketball courts, pavilions and the Civic Center will not be open at this time.
“We are on pace to move to Step 3 of the Governor’s plan on or near May 28,” Hardcastle said. “At that time most businesses will be able to open with capacity rules. Restaurants and bars will still remain closed.”
The Hoopeston Area HIgh School FFA has opened its greenhouse for residents to buy plants. Orders are taken online through the Cornjerker Spirit Store at https://cornjerkers.myncrsilver.com/ … select Greenhouse to order. Shoppers will not be allowed in the greenhouse and must select a time and date for pick-up of their plants and seed packets.
On a sour note, the Hoopeston’s Fire Department Fireman’s Bash has been cancelled for this year.
“We regret to announce that due to the social distancing limits and orders, the 2020 Fireman’s Bash is cancelled,” Fire Chief Joel Bird said. “We will still have the drawing to give away the prize money on (Saturday) May 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. There are still some tickets left (for purchase). Cost is $100.”
The drawing will be shown live on Facebook.
The county board is also considering a resolution supporting the opening of small businesses in Vermilion County deemed non-essential to the same status as larger stores and business that were declared essential.
Chairman Larry Baughn said he will introduce a resolution to show support to local small town businesses that just “need to get doors open” to survive
“Now is the time,” Baughn said in his statement to Gov. J B Pritzker, “to let local leaders lead, just as he suggested. When they (small businesses) hurt, we hurt.”
