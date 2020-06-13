HOOPESTON — WCIA will recognize Hoopeston on their Our Town series the week of June 21-26 in their continuing series of highlighting Illinois towns in the WCIA viewing area.
This will not be the first time that Hoopeston has been in the Our Town spotlight, however. The first time was June 21, 2013, during the FMC Tire fire which had been in progress since June 19.
“We had been fighting the FMC fire for 2 1/2 days (2013) when they came to town,” said Mayor Bill Crusinberry. “We had the live event mostly between the civic center and the pool (in McFerren Park). I remember they called me and I came from the fire which was finally under control.”
This year’s event has been scaled back from the three-hour live event of previous years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Business ads and all human-interest stories will be taped and aired on all newscasts from June 21 – 26. Hoopeston and area residents can see the events on Channel 3 at 5 and 6 a.m., noon, and on the evening news at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. Hoopeston will also be featured on CI Living at 4 p.m. on June 26 and in a half hour special at 6:30.
“Hoopeston resident Bill Lind has volunteered to represent us,” Crusinbery said, “as Our Town Hoopeston’s Grillmaster.”
Lind will be barbecuing live on WCIA on the 26th from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Main Street, by the State Farm building.
The only live feature of the Our Town series is that WCIA has teamed with the Illinois Pork Producers to feature an Our Town Grillmaster competition. Each town in the Our Town series is selecting a person to represent them as their Our Town Grillmaster. During the Labor Day weekend on Friday, September 4, all the Our Town Grillmasters will compete at WCIA’s studio for the title of top Grillmaster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.