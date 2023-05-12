The Hoopeston City Council held the swearing in for Mayor Jeff Wise, Aldermen Stephen Eyrich, Robin Lawson, Michael Ferrell and Joe Garrett at Tuesday's meeting.
The council went on to vote 6-0 to transfer most of the city's landfill fund from a money market account to a certificate of deposit to take advantage of the higher interest rate.
The council approved moving $2 million to an 11-month CD at Iroquois Federal. This would allow for a 1.4 percent interest rather than the 4.25 percent at the First Farmers Bank and Trust.
Also approved was the annual salary ordinance that sets ranges of salaries for city employees.
The council approved selling the price of city lots for $750, approved the intergovernmental agreement with the Hoopeston Area School District to allow the city's use of the school's Automatic External Defibrillator at the swimming pool this season, and approved the Hoopeston American Legion Auxiliary request to sell poppies on street corners on May 20th.
The council heard bid specifications on several dilapidated downtown businesses from north of the old city hall on Market Street to the west side of the 200 block of East Main from Crunch's to a stop before Doyle Law Office/Time to Travel, and the Hoopeston Food Locker. This will include new siding for Doyle's building and 310 E. Main St.
Fire chief Joel Bird praised Teresa Hayes, third shift dispatcher, for the job she did Dec. 22, 2022 for the Hoopeston Fire Department. Two houses were on fire at opposite sides of town and she paged neighboring fire departments for mutual aid and stayed on top of the situation throughout the scene of both fires.
The council heard from Attorney Steven Miller that progress was being made on the properties of 511 W. Main St. and Lester's Drug Store.
The council heard that the inspection of the Illinois Department of Professional Regulations, that the cemetery was "one of the top two, if not the best in Vermilion County" for property and records.
The council also heard a project from April Jones interested in creating a dog park in Hoopeston. Anyone interested in a dog park should contact her at april.hoopestondogpark@gmail.com.
The next Hoopeston City Council meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m.
