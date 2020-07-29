HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston school board voted unanimously on a plan to reopen school in August after a lengthy discussion on the two plans on the agenda at Tuesday's special meeting.
The final decision, however, was a plan that combined both plans, the A/B plan and the Block plan, into one compromised Block plan that seemed to satisfy most of those present. The students in 6th-12th grades would go to school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8:20 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. with lunch being a grab and go lunch at 12:30 p.m. Breakfast would be eaten in the home rooms after morning temperature checks. There would still be one hour each day of remote learning required for students after 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday would remain an all-day remote learning day to give remote learners and students that might need in-person help to schedule face-time with the teacher for additional class time help.
The K-5 grade school students would attend school five days a week from 8:20 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. The committee of teachers and administrators felt the younger children needed more in-person time with the teacher, especially since the younger students remained in one classroom the entire day. Face masks are required of the younger children also.
The choice will still be available to students and parents to continue with the remote learning plan, curriculum director Emily Brown said, and approximately 30 percent did plan to continue. Wifi hot spots will be provided to those that do not have internet access as well as a grading plan for remote learners for accountability, training for students and parents on the technology, support when needed and Chrome books provided to the remote students.
Students will be given the option at the end of the first quarter to move to remote learning from in-person learning or vice versa if he/she changed their mind about remote learning.
Most of the discussions was geared to the middle and high school classes regarding sizes of classes to help with the social distancing, staggered passing in the hallways to create less chaos, everyone wearing masks inside the school with mask breaks during the day, shared staff, grading remote learners work, resources for parents for remote learners, uses of the Project Success grant and discipline for students continually taking masks off inside the school.
Principal John Klaber stated regarding discipline for violations, "One warning, send home for the day for refusing to wear a mask. Second time, remove from the school to remote learning for the remainder of the quarter."
Klaber said Director Karla Coon let him know that DACC Hoopeston is reverting back to Phase III for duel credit classes. Phase III allows ten people in the classroom only, one teacher and nine students, in order to do social distancing. He is meeting with her later this week to discuss it more.
Although the decision made was not one that everyone was happy with, it was the one to be used this year to get through the pandemic.
"No matter what plan we have, there are pitfalls," said board member Debbie Klaber. "There are going to be issues."
In other school board business, the board voted unanimously to approve the Title I expenditure for Maple Grade School and the Middle School headphones from monoprice.com at a cost of $12,426.24 and voted unanimously against the A/B schedule for school.
