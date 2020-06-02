HOOPESTON — Hoopeston is looking for the top "grillmaster" to represent Hoopeston in the WCIA Our Town and the Illinois Pork Producers contest. Participants will come from each of the towns featured in the station’s Our Town series this year.
Hoopeston has been asked to submit someone to represent Hoopeston. This person would be someone who enjoys backyard smoking and barbecuing all kinds of meats for family, friends, or others.
Interested persons should respond by June 12 to billcrusinberry@cityofhoopeston.com, and tell why they should be selected.
Some qualifications are:
• 18 years or older.
• Non-professional; cannot own a restaurant, food truck, or worked as a chef.
• Available to cook live on air from 3-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 26 (location in Hoopeston to be determined). The Pork Producers will supply a large grill and meat for the live cooking.
• Available to go to the WCIA studio Friday, Sept. 4, to participate in a cook-off with other Our Town grillmasters.
Hoopeston’s Grillmaster will show his or her talents on June 26 during Hoopeston’s Our Town Series and in September compete against all 2020 Our Town Grillmasters.
