HOOPESTON — Two owners of dangerous buildings in Hoopeston received certified letters from the City to come forward and deal with their buildings.
Mayor Bill Crusinberry said at Tuesday's council meeting that the owner of BZZZ's Bar, Brian Swinford, was in court Sept. 9 and his lawyer asked for a trial regarding the building.
BZZZ's Bar burned in an early morning blaze March 24, 2019, and has been in limbo since that time. The insurance company, according to Crusinberry, said they were done with the building and the city could tear it down, however, the Illinois State Fire Marshal has not sent a letter regarding the building and their investigation. Demolishing the building is still on hold.
The Countryside Mall owner, Mike Mihalios of Chicago, was also sent a certified letter on Sept. 9, said Crusinberry, which he signed for it on Sept. 10, and arrived in Hoopeston Tuesday at City Hall. Crusinberry explained to him the roof had fallen into the basement and there was no fixing it. Crusinberry said he still says he can fix the building and has spoken to a local contractor about the building.
"I told him I need an estimate from a structural engineer," Crusinberry said, "and gave him two weeks (to reply)."
The roof of the Countryside Mall at 217 E. Main St. collapsed a week ago following a heavy downpour.
The owner of the Essex property filled out an application for water service to the Essex building, Crusinberry said, stating he had arranged an agreement with the EPA about asbestoes removal inside the building and also needed water service to the gas station to the south of the building which he now owns. He would need a two inch meter and two inch line for the buildings, adding that he had already spoken with Steve Baker at the water department.
"Sounds like he's moving ahead," Crusinberry said. "It's more progress than we've had in three years."
Crusinberry informed the council that the Illinois Department of Economic Opportunity's Rebuild Illinois Infrastructure Grant which the City had applied for and was led to believe would be scored and grants approved by Aug. 31, still have not been scored. Crusinberry said Dawn Layden called the department and was informed that 350 applications were in the process of being scored now. This was the grant for the planned infrastructure in Heritage Park for a motel/restaurant on Route 9.
Mike Davis, executive director for the land bank, was working on a $250,000 grant for Hoopeston to demolish three-to-four houses, Crusinberry said. Hoopeston donated $50,000 and the Hoopeston Retirement Village Foundation was discussing a donation of $100,000 as part of the matching funds for the grant.
In other council business, a water main break was being fixed on the northwest corner of Market Street and Seminary Avenue. Alderman Lourdine Florek said a person had bought the McFerren building and would need water to it. It had been capped after a break in the main at that location earlier this year.
The council approved unanimously the net amount of $125,135.13 for Ribbe Trucking of Tilton for the summer city street project.
The Nuisance Ordinance was tabled to include some suggested updates.
Learned election packets will be available from the city on Sept. 22 at the water department window. The forms must be turned back in between Dec. 14 and Dec. 22. The packets are for mayor, city clerk, city treasurer, one four-year alderman in each ward and one two-year alderman to fill Alex Houmes position.
Houmes stepped down from the position of alderman with a letter of resignation last week. The mayor will accept letters until Oct. 23 to fill the remaining year of Houmes' term.
Learned Silgan wanted to donate half of the cost of the new basketball hoops. Crusinberry said the left side hoop at McFerren Park had been broken.
Alderman Carl Ankenbrand offered a clarification of the word infrastructure. Infrastructure is not tearing down buildings or houses, he said, but for such things as water main repair, and etc.
Superintendent Robert Richardson said the middle school baseball team played at McFerren Park baseball field this year and would like to discuss an agreement with the City allowing them to play on the field next year. Crusinberry said he would put an agreement together with Richardson.
The next Hoopeston City council meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. at City Hall.
