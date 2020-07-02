HOOPESTON — The City of Hoopeston plans to submit an application to the Illinois Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Illinois Infrastructure Grant Program by June 30, requesting $1,090,000 for its Heritage Park project.
The money, if awarded to Hoopeston, will make it possible to begin the $1,000,000 development of 5.5 acres of undeveloped land situated between Marathon and the Chrysler building on Route 9, including adding a new street between Route 9 and West Elm Street, a water main, sanitary sewer and storm water and retention area.
“For the City of Hoopeston to move forward with the development of this totally undeveloped parcel,” Mayor Bill Crusinberry said, “it is crucial for the City to be awarded this grant to supplement the $150,000 that the City has previously approved in its annual budget.”
Crusinberry added that by developing this site the City could realize approximately $40,000 in real estate taxes a year instead of the $1,057 it now receives on the land.
To help prepare the application, the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission has been contracted, according to Crusinberry.
Ashlee McLaughlin of the planning commission said, “We are optimistic about this project.”
She did add there was a limited amount of money ($25 million over five years) available and a lot of agencies applying.
The Heritage Park development plan is to build a new hotel and restaurant with additional space for future commercial development.
“Private developers are ready for construction,” said Tim Cowan, engineer with Donohue & Associates, Inc., “but are waiting on extension of public infrastructure.”
According to Cowan’s cost opinions and funding requests, the engineer’s probable cost is $1,240,000, the City of Hoopeston allocated funds are $150,000, the Rebuild IL Grant funds request would be $1,090,000 and other private investment costs to construct the hotel site and other proposed site work for future development would be $5,000,000 and up.
The project is “shovel ready,” said Cowan, with the design completed, all necessary permits applied for, the City has procured all necessary easements to complete the public infrastructure elements of development and plans to review final subdivision plat this summer that would dedicate the new right-of-way for Heritage Way (street from Route 9 to West Elm).
“Construction would begin on Nov. 8,” Cowan said, “with substantial completion by September 15, 2021, with final completion date set for Nov. 1, 2021.”
He added that anticipated job creation of up to 69 construction jobs and 50 permanent jobs (could be realized).
When asked about the possibility of Hoopeston receiving the requested award, CCRPC Economic Development planner Sukanya Sharma stated, “It’s hard to ascertain how likely it is for Hoopeston to receive the funding. That said, we do think that Hoopeston has a fair chance at it as the project is very much under the grant’s purview and is supported by local funds, which is not always the case and which earns them additional points within the grant scoring system.”
