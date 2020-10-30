HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Preservation Commission is seeking current and former residents of Hoopeston to create a logo to commemorate the 150th year of Hoopeston's founding. The winning logo will receive $100, compliments of Just the Facts.
“I’m pleased to partner with the commission on this effort,” said Just the Facts publisher Lourdine Florek. “As the commission has worked on the sesquicentennial, it has used examples from the 1971 centennial as a backdrop. I’m sure those who will put together the bicentennial in 2071 will look at what was done in 2021. It will be an important part of Hoopeston history.”
The Sesquicentennial year celebration is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, June 27 to July 3, 2021, ending with the fireworks celebrating the 4th of July.
There is no specific theme or slogan for the sesquicentennial, therefore, artists are free to let their imaginations roam. All mediums of creations can be used: paint, photography, digital or mixed media. Designs can be submitted digitally in either .pdf or .JPG to Florek at publish@justthefacts.net or by hard copy taken or sent to the Hoopeston City Hall, 301 W. Main St., Hoopeston, IL 60942.
Florek said designs should be no larger than 5 MB and may be in black and white or color. Artists should check their designs before submission to assure the design is visually appealing in black and white. Florek will check if each design fits the guildlines before the commission receives the submissions.
Deadline for both is December 1, 2020. The commission will review submissions and announce its choice at the Community Awards Ceremony in January 2021, Florek said.
Volunteers are still needed to help with the event and donations are being accepted to help cover expenses for the weeklong event.
"Without enough donations and volunteers," said Mayor Bill Crusinberry, "the anniversary may have to be cut back to a one-day event."
For more information, or to volunteer to help with sesquicentennial events, contact any commission member - Marta Pierce, Brad Hardcastle, Jeanette Andre, Kristy Kelnhofer, Valarie Hinkle, Debbie Benjamin and Ellen Scharlach – or call Hoopeston City Hall, (217) 283-5833.
