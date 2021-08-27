HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area School District administration received some good news in enrollment for the school year last week. Hoopeston schools had an increase in enrollment.
John Greer Principal Dan Walder reported that John Greer Grade School had 78 third graders, 76 fourth graders and 85 fifth grade students in classes this year.
"We had 28 students exit enrollment this year, which is a little more than normal," he said. "We had 29 enter which is a little more than normal. So we gained one."
Two students went to private schools, said Walder, and eight moved to home school. Two of the eight leaving because of COVID-19 but would return when things looked better. Eighteen students moved out of the district.
However, Walder added, eight are coming back from home school and 21 are new to the district which makes them up by four students.
Suzi Root, Maple principal, also reported that they currently have 23 pre-kindergarten students registered, up from last year, and 90 kindergarten students registered in total.
"Definitely enrollment numbers are up in kindergarten," she said. "First grade had 88. So we have seen some rises in numbers. Second grade has 70."
Michael Blacketer, middle school principal, said they currently have 84 students in sixth grade, 92 in seventh grade and 97 in the eighth grade classes while High School Principal John Klaber reported 344 students this year in the high school, up from last years 316.
