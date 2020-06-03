HOOPESTON — Fire Chief Joel Bird informed the council at Tuesday's meeting that a report was received by the City and on social media that a bus load of protesters and rioters were being sent to Hoopeston from Kankakee Monday evening.
The Hoopeston Police Department and Auxiliary enacted its emergency policy in preparation for the possible influx. Bird said the Hoopeston Fire Department went on standby in case of fires during that time frame.
Sgt. Brad Hardcastle, Auxiliary Police, stated that both second and third shift officers were on duty from 5 p.m. to midnight Monday waiting for the expected protestors and rioters. Sgt. Chip Houmes added that additional auxiliary were also called out to monitor the situation. At least eight extra officers and auxiliary were called with two officers/auxiliary in each squad.
Police, auxiliary and fire departments remained on alert throughout the night.
In other council business, EMA presented a revised COVID-19 Response Plan which included items discussed by the council and EMA at the last council meeting. The biggest thing that Aldemen Jeff Wise and Robin Lawson said was communication between the council and EMA. They felt they were "kept in the dark" and "not kept in the loop."
After a lengthy discussion, the two entities came to a compromise on communication. EMA director Brad Hardcastle will send out a council-wide invitation to attend their meetings in person or via internet feed.
According to the Emergency Management Plan, effective June 5, regular in-person council meetings will resume, pavilions, playground and the basketball courts will be open again. The Civic Center will also be open to walkers only.
In mid-June, City Hall and the police department window will be open for limited hours. The exact dates and times to be determined by the Emergency Management group.
Beginning July 1, water shut-offs will resume. Residents will be reminded via regular media outlets that shut-offs will be enforced again and any outstanding balances must be paid.
"We could have been shutting off (water) all along," Hardcastle said. "We chose not to." He added that this was to help those struggling with the loss of jobs.
Dawn Layden, administrative coordinator, said the city has done payment plans with 40 percent down before but would need to be contacted. When the water is shut off, she added, it is a $25 connect fee plus past due amount to turn it on again.
Hardcastle said, "When the State (of Illinois) moves out of their emergency plan, we will move out of ours," adding he thought it might be "hopefully in August."
The Donahue Amended Agreement was tabled for further discussion and information.
The Hoopeston City Council also:
- Learned the Fire Department Cash Bash drawing was held last Saturday to give away the money.
- Learned the Hoopeston Fire Department will receive its new fire truck on June 22 after a 2 1/2 year long process. One piece of equipment that did not sell may have to be auctioned off, said Bird.
Alderman Bill Goodwine said the council needs to think about and decide whether to continue having two bulk pickups a month at City Hall for two hours or one a month for four hours.
The council discussed whether to have the City purchase the ad package for the WCIA's Our Town program or let the businesses do the ads. Council members were not in favor of purchasing the ads for the businesses.
Goodwine said the City received a letter from Bertha Parsons about the Dyer home on the corner of East Honeywell and 5th Street. The home burned down several years ago and has still not been torn down. Alderman Lourdine Florek said although the owner is going through bankruptcy, she did not think the house was included since it has no value. Goodwine suggested doing an asbestos study on the home. Council members felt the owner should do the asbestos study and removal if any.
Bird said the fire department is still waiting for a letter from the State Fire Marshall on BZZZZ's Bar stating the investigation was completed to be able to tear the building down.
The next Hoopeston council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at City Hall.
