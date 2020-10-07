DANVILLE — Superintendent Robert Richardson announced that parents have until Friday, Oct. 9 to contact the school if their students will remain as in-person learners or go to remote learning or vice versa.
Presently grades K-5 attend school five days a week 8 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. while the middle school and high school attend 8 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with an extra hour of remote learning each day. Wednesday is an all-day remote learning day for middle and high school.
Remote learners can set appointments to meet with teachers one-on-one on Wednesday if extra help is needed.
Students do have the option at any level of grade to change to remote learning. Or if a student becomes ill, he/she will automatically go to remote learning.
Parents that chose remote learning or in-person learning for their students at the beginning of the school year were given the option at the end of the first quarter to switch their students’ mode of learning. Of the 1,062 students enrolled in the school this year, 782 chose to attend school physically, 270 students chose to attend remotely.
Parent-teacher conferences will be 3 - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 and Thursday, Oct. 22. Parents must contact their children's teachers to set up appointments to decide method of meeting: in-person, by phone or virtually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.