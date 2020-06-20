HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston school board unanimously approve the purchase of 28 desktop computers and monitors from Dell Thursday evening at a cost of $30,793.84.
“The desktops are for staff members,” said Superintendent Robert Richardson, “following our technology purchasing schedule.”
Also approved by the board was the 2019-2020 amended public school calendar, the second reading of the K-8 and Hoopeston Area High School handbooks for the 2020-2021 school year, athletic teams to begin conditioning following IDPH, ISBE and IHSA requirements for summer conditioning, administrative and district office salaries for 2020-2021 and membership in the Illinois Association for school boards for year 2021.
The return to in-person instruction for driver’s education behind the wheel training was approved unanimously to follow IDPH/ISBE requirements for summer training.
“We have approximately 20 students to get through the training,” Richardson said. “I believe behind the wheel training will begin very soon.”
The board also approved the employment of Karmelita Perez as alternative learning center supervisor at the middle school; Destiny Kistler as HAHS science teacher; Randall Sperry as Choral director at the high school and middle school and general music teacher for first and second grades at Maple, HS/MS show choir co-director, colorguard sponsor and 1/2 musical sponsor; Ashley Beauvois as HS/MS show choir co-sponsor; Alissa Young as MS sixth-grade math teacher, all effective August 13, 2020.
Approved the employment of Sara Troxel as extended school year teacher at Maple School, Jennifer Robinson as extended school year teacher at John Greer Grade School, effective June 8, and the following middle/high school baseball volunteers, Chris Small, Bryce Leigh and Brady Gaddis.
The board approved unanimously the preparation of a tentative budget for year 2021. The tentative budget will be on display for 30 days prior to the budget hearing scheduled before the September 17 school board meeting.
Although the board of education unanimously approved the meeting dates for the 2020-2021 school year, Richardson said, “Our region will need to reach phase 4 of the Governor’s plan before we can conduct meetings of larger than 10 people. We have discussed holding meetings in a larger area to allow up to 50 people and still be able to social distance.” He added, “Nothing is set in stone as of yet, but I am hopeful we can get back to a sense of normalcy.”
The first board of education meeting date is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, July 16 at 6 p.m. at the high school library.
