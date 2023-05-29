Charlotte Anne Russell, Hoopeston native and graduate of John Greer High School leaves a legacy of generosity.
Since its inception in 1988, the Charlotte Anne Russell Charitable Trust (CARCT) has donated nearly $12 million to its beneficiaries.
This year alone, $716,000 was given to the following organizations:
- Hoopeston Carle Hospital: $251,080
- Hoopeston Area High School: $251,080
- Hoopeston Public Library: $128,040
- Smith College: $25,700
- University of Illinois Foundation: $20,700
- Purdue University: $20,700
- Lakeview College of Nursing: $18,700
Carle Hospital in Hoopeston and Hoopeston Area High School have each received $4 million since the CARCT’s inception. These funds have been used at Hoopeston Area to provide courses that would not otherwise have been available to students, for technology purchases and improvements to the STEM lab.
“Our students, staff and community are thrilled to have educational opportunities presented through the interests of the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust,” Hoopeston Area Superintendent Robert Richardson said, adding that the trust is “making a difference in the lives of our students.”
Charlotte Ann Russell’s donation to Hoopeston Community Memorial Hospital, now owned by Carle, is used for the recruitment of nurses and nursing staff and to provide equipment and facility improvements.
Hoopeston Area Public Library has also been a beneficiary of the trust.
"We are very fortunate to be one of the beneficiaries of the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust,” said Library Director Tricia Freeland. “Without the funding of this trust, the Hoopeston Public Library would be unable to provide the level of support necessary to meet our community needs.”
The money has been used for building maintenance and improvements.
“With the increase in minimum wage these funds continue to help us provide valued resources and programming that benefit our community,” Freeland said. “Without this Trust, we would not have the funds to support the staff needed to do so."
Educational institutions have also benefited from Russell.
The University of Illinois Foundation and Purdue University, receive funds to be used for scholarships for students from Vermilion and Iroquois Counties in Illinois and Warren and Benton Counties in Indiana who are studying the college of agriculture. Lakeview Memorial Foundation, the foundation for Lakeview School of Nursing in Danville is also a beneficiary of Russell’s trust. Nursing students in the same four counties qualify for scholarships through CARCT. Russell’s alma mater, Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, has also received donations from the trust over the last few decades. Scholarships to Smith College are available to any student in the four-county area. With these funds, students can study anything they choose at Smith College.
In the trust document, Russell was very clear on how the money to each beneficiary should be spent. Charlotte Ann Russell believed strongly in the value of education at every level.
Providing experiences that may not otherwise be available was her goal. Through the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust, she has contributed to the quality of education and created educational opportunities to countless numbers of students. Through her donations to the public library and community hospital, the community as a whole has benefited greatly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.