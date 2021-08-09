HOOPESTON — Hoopeston City council approves 7-1 the city’s modified state of emergency declaration from the one approved last year.
Alderman Jeff Wise raised the issue, saying, “lots of things have changed and been modified over the last year and a half” since the city began dealing with COVID, and added that it was time for the city to go back to using the “purchasing structure” set in the city ordinances.
The city had received two kinds of funding: 510 funding and American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 [ARPA] expenses and the economic stimulus. The 510 reimburses expenses while the ARPA gives money totals to states, communities and other groups to spend as they see fit within grand guidelines.
Hoopeston has been earmarked for more than $340,472.27 in this fiscal year and next, but ASPA funds were used only to balance the 2022 city budget. Suggested expenditures for remaining money have come under question.
Alderman Joe Garrett voted against amending the emergency order and also tabled action on ARPA funding requests to get more information before bringing it to the council.
In other council business, Wise reported that Matt Carl had been hired as the new Street and Alley Department. He also said the bid letting for the general maintenance program was delayed due to a mix-up to the general maintenance program with the state.
“Hopefully this will be resolved quickly,” he said.
The swimming pool will end Tuesday, August 17, but will be open on August 18 and on August 25 for family swim 7-9 p.m., August 21 – 22 and August 28 – 29 open swim noon to 5 p.m. and family swim for 5-8 p.m. and September 4 – 6 open swim noon to 5 p.m. and family swim 5-8 p.m. with the splash pad remaining open for free after the pool closes, as weather permits.
Alderman Kyle Richards, parks committee chairman, said a new lagoon fountain at McFerren Park should be in by the end of next week. Rakes have been purchased to help remove the moss that gathers in the lagoon. Richard also announced that new signs for the park entrance have been ordered.
