HOOPESTON — Brian Sutter, 63, of Milford, died last Saturday, Aug. 15, of injuries sustained when a building wall at 219 S. Market in Hoopeston collapsed on him earlier in the month. Sutter, owner of the building, was working inside the building at the time the north wall failed and was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Mayor Bill Crusinberry issued an emergency order Tuesday which stated, "Due to the apparent instability of the structure, the collapse of portions of the interior, and danger of further collapse, I will not allow city employees or others to enter the building for any reason."
Crusinberry said he plans to have the remainder of the wall pushed into the building to prevent further collapse and danger to pedestrians and vehicular traffic and hopes the family will contact him regarding the building's future.
The building, once a two story, collapsed about 10 years ago on the same side. Sutter removed the second story but due to the continued condition of the building during that time period, was fined and taken to court multiple times over its condition.
Local residents are worried about several of the downtown buildings, especially the ones that sat empty for years and are owned by absentee owners. Many have expressed to council members, especially since this recent building failure, they want the city to take a harder look at some of those decaying and deteriorating buildings downtown and remove them.
The issue isn't that the city doesn't want to take them down, Crusinberry said, but cannot afford to.
"It's really easy to say 'Why isn't the city doing something about it,'" he said. "The buildings I've counted right now, we could be looking at over a half a million dollars. The funds just aren't there."
The city of Hoopeston continues to work to find ways to remove dangerous buildings and could possibly add an additional $10 to the water bill for demolition or as an alderman suggested at council or set up a fund for city residents to donate for demolition of commercial buildings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.