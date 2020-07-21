HOOPESTON — The plan being considered in Hoopeston, and discussed at Monday's special school board meeting for opening school this fall, was to have grades K-5 in school until 1:05 p.m. daily and sixth through 12th grades in school on an A/B schedule.
Superintendent Robert Richardson said that students in the A group would attend school Monday and Thursday and students in the B group would attend school Tuesday and Friday with Wednesday left as a remote learning day.
The plan, according to board president Dave McFadden, is based on the ISBE and IDPH guidelines as well as community feedback. He added that since the plan's release last Thursday, feedback on the A/B plan was "100 percent negative," even though, he continued, it was "designed to fulfill the board’s obligation to educate kids while maintaining student/staff safety."
In an HEA return to school survey, it was reported at the regular council meeting earlier this month that 69 percent of those surveyed wanted a return to in-person teaching with masks seen as the biggest issue for students.
HSMS principal Michelle White said with 25-26 kids in a classroom, social distancing would be a problem and a high percentage of the kids won't wear masks.
"There's going to be someone who brings the virus into the room," White said. "There's nothing we can do about that."
Items that were deemed the most important on the survey for in-person schooling were nightly sanitizing and deep cleaning of the schools - 82 percent, student screening prior to entering the building - 71 percent, providing WIFI access hotspots for those families wanting to stay with remote learning - 65 percent, limiting the number of students in any given building - 60 percent, and staff and students required to wear facial masks - 47 percent.
The areas of concern the survey showed most was the health and safety of the students, staff and their families, the workload associated with in-person and remote learning, students discomfort with wearing masks and having the school ensure that all families have access to WIFI for remote learning.
Russ Walder, former school board member, brought up the fact that Rossville, Salt Fork and Bismarck were scheduling full-time school in the fall and wondered if Hoopeston has more challenges than they do.
Richardson said the staff and board thought about having school every day but there were so many problems to look at and consider under the phase 4 plan, such as how students could pass safely between classes, number of students and number of places to safely seat them for lunches, social distancing, masks and more, that this was the least problematic plan.
A lot hinges around when Gov. JB Pritzker plans to call an end to the lockdown, according to Richardson, but in the meantime, this is the tentative plan. Richardson did say he would talk to the other districts about their five-day plans and schedule another meeting following that discussion.
